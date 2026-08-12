Lalbaug Man Booked For Allegedly Entering Jain Temple Wearing Shoes, Damaging Door Frame | AI

Mumbai: The Kalachowki police have booked a 62-year-old man for allegedly entering a Jain temple wearing shoes and damaging an under-construction door frame at Magnum Tower in Lalbaug, allegedly hurting residents’ religious sentiments.

The complaint was filed by garment businessman Ritesh Jain, 45, who lives in the same society. Jain alleged that the accused Nirmalkumar Sotani had repeatedly objected to religious activities and had earlier threatened to demolish the temple dedicated to Lord Shankheshwar Parshwanath.

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Accused Allegedly Objected To Temple Activities

According to the FIR, Sotani allegedly entered the temple wearing shoes on August 6. The next day, he allegedly stopped two masons and a labourer from working on the temple’s rear door frame and used a bamboo stick to damage the structure.

Jain alleged that the act was deliberate and intended to insult the Jain religion. The police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating further.

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