Lalbaug Ganeshotsav Theft Cases: Two Indore Men Arrested As Devotees Report Gold Jewellery, Cash And Mobile Phone Theft | AI

Mumbai: Amid the massive crowds of devotees visiting Lalbaug during the Ganeshotsav celebrations, a suspected gang of thieves and pickpockets allegedly targeted devotees standing in darshan queues. On September 14, multiple theft incidents were reported in the Lalbaug area, involving gold jewellery, cash and a mobile phone.

Two Indore Residents Arrested In Mobile Theft Case

The Kalachowki Police arrested two suspected thieves after devotees reportedly chased and caught them while they were allegedly fleeing after stealing a mobile phone and cash from a security guard.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arif Saksensingh Gujjar (24) and Somnath Samansingh Rathod (23), both residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Police are now investigating whether the duo is linked to other thefts reported during the ongoing Ganeshotsav and whether more members are part of the gang.

Gold Jewellery Stolen From Devotees

According to police, Varsha Vishwanath Phopale (67), a Lalbaug resident, was standing in the darshan queue near Kubal Masala on Dr BA Road at around 10.15 am on September 14. At around 11 am, while adjusting her saree amid the crowd, she noticed that her 10-gram gold necklace worth around ₹70,000 was missing.

After searching the area without success, Phopale, accompanied by her granddaughter Kasturi, approached the Kalachowki Police Station to lodge a complaint.

Woman Reports ₹70,000 Gold Necklace Missing From Darshan Queue

Around the same time, Dhananjay Vishnu Balsaraf (49), a resident of Sion-Koliwada, also approached the police and reported that an unidentified person had allegedly stolen his 13-gram gold chain worth around ₹90,000 while he was standing in the same darshan queue.

Security Guard Raises Alarm, Crowd Catches Suspects : Another incident took place at around 1.30 pm, when Michael Bablu Nadar (28), who works as a security guard in Malad, was standing in a queue. Two suspects allegedly removed his mobile phone worth ₹25,000 and ₹2,300 in cash from his pocket.

Security Guard Raises Alarm After Mobile And Cash Theft

Nadar immediately realised that his belongings were missing and raised an alarm, shouting for help. The two suspects allegedly tried to flee but were chased and caught by devotees. The crowd reportedly assaulted the suspects before a team of Kalachowki Police personnel, who were patrolling the area in plain clothes, intervened and took them into custody.

Separate ₹2-Lakh Gold Chain Theft Complaint : Meanwhile, another woman has reported the theft of a 25-gram gold chain worth approximately ₹2 lakh while visiting Mumbai Cha Raja at Ganesh Galli on the evening of September 14. According to the complaint filed by Aarti Ashok Kawale (60), a homemaker and resident of Matunga East, she had arrived at Ganesh Galli with her family at around 7 pm for darshan.

Kawale stated that while entering the main gate near the Garuda statue on Dr BA Road at around 7.20 pm to 7.30 pm, she was adjusting her saree when she noticed that the gold chain around her neck was missing.

She searched the area to check whether the chain had accidentally fallen, and also informed police personnel and people present at the spot. Despite a search of the area with the help of police, the chain could not be found.

According to her complaint, the stolen chain is an old, used 25-gram gold chain with gold beads, valued at approximately ₹2 lakh. She said she would be able to identify it if it was recovered.

Kawale subsequently approached the Kalachowki Police Station on September 15 and lodged a complaint against an unidentified person, alleging theft.

Police Appeal to Devotees : With thousands of devotees visiting Ganeshotsav venues across Lalbaug, the Kalachowki Police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant in crowded darshan queues and take extra care of their jewellery, wallets, cash and mobile phones. Police are also investigating the arrested duo's background and checking whether they may be involved in other theft cases reported in the area during the festival.

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