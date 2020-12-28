Lalbaug cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 10

One more person died on Sunday, taking the death toll in the cylinder blast incident at Lalbaug to 10. The deceased, identified as Vaishali (45) succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night around 9 pm at Masina Hospital, where she was admitted on December 6. She was the last of the admitted patients who was in a critical state since the past few weeks.

Vaishali was injured by the fire caused due to a cylinder blast in a second floor flat of Sarabhai Building at Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug. Sources in the hospital stated that she was in a critical state already when she was brought to the hospital. In the following few days, her condition further deteriorated.

Earlier, last week, one more patient had passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Presently, three patients are being treated at Masina Hospital. Civic officials stated that they are in a stable condition now. Also, three patients were discharged successfully from King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital this month.

"Total sixteen people were admitted at KEM and Masina Hospitals on the day of the incident. Ten have succumbed to their injuries, three have been successfully discharged and three are in a stable condition and are undergoing treatment," stated a civic health official.

Meanwhile, earlier, this month, the kin of Sushila Bangera (62) and Karim (50) received compensation from the Mumbai Collector's office. Bangera was critically injured and died on the same day, while Karim succumbed to his injury a day after. The collector's office provided a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The incident took place in a flat owned by Mangesh Rane, owner of Rane Caterers. Wedding preparation of Rane's daughter was underway in the building and the family had stored gas cylinders and raw materials for cooking in the building. Gas leaked through one of the cylinders, following which fire spread through the common passage of the second floor leading to the catastrophe.