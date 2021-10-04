Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Uttar Pradesh under 'Talibani Raj', says Congress leader Nana Patole on Priyanka Gandhi's detention

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday condemned the detention of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh and alleged the BJP-ruled northern state was under "Talibani Raj".

Priyanka Gandhi's convoy was briefly stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow where she reached on Sunday night, a few hours after violence during an anti-farm laws protest in Lakhimpur Kheri claimed eight lives, including four farmers.

The Congress leader, along with others, was going to meet the families of farmers killed in the Uttar Pradesh district.

In a press statement, Patole alleged the car of the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra crushed the farmers.

"Instead of taking action against the minister's son, the BJP government is trying to save him," he claimed.

Patole said Priyanka Gandhi, Congress MP Deepender Hooda and party workers, who wanted to meet the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, were illegally detained and mistreated by the police.

"Democracy is being strangled in Uttar Pradesh and injustice is being done to farmers, Dalits, minorities and people from deprived sections," he said.

Pointing out that Priyanka Gandhi was stopped at several places while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, Patole asked if the BJP and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh were afraid of her? "Is it a crime in the BJP-ruled state to meet the families of the victims? Talibani Raj is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party stands firmly behind people and no one can stop Priyankaji Gandhi from visiting the families of the victims," the Congress leader said

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 07:15 PM IST