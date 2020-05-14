Labour Bureau to be set up to meet shortfall post COVID-19

The Maharashtra government, in a bid to meet the shortfall of workers in various industries post the COVID-19 pandemic, will soon set up a special Labour Bureau. This will facilitate the registration of all persons who are willing to work in two sections: unskilled and semi skilled. The qualification criteria for the two will be above 18 years for the former and standard 10 for the latter.

This data will be mapped with the district and taluka profile and, as per the industry demand and location, the workforce will be provided. The government is going to upscale the employment market in both organised and unorganised sectors. For semi skilled workers, companies can provide training to upgrade their skill set. For unskilled workers, the bureau will organise an orientation.

In Maharashtra, normally, in the organised sector, if there are 100 people on payroll, about 25 to 30 per cent of them will be on contract. The company recruits on a permanent basis depending on their skillset. The demand for workers will be in steel, textile, garment, chemicals and construction.

The government’s move is crucial, as many workers amidst the lockdown have shifted to their home states and their remobilisation will take a reasonable time.

Industries Minister Subhash Desai said the Labour Bureau will be set up by the departments of industries, labour and skill development. ‘’To sustain the production and manufacturing level, the government’s attempt will surely make an impact.’’

The state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which is currently engaged in promoting the reopening of industrial units in orange and green zones, may play a crucial role in providing training and recruitment of the required workforce.

Give special package to Mumbai: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament Sanjay Raut welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but demanded that Mumbai get ‘maximum benefit’ from it.

Labourers are leaving, as they have no work here. Mumbai's importance as the country's financial capital should be sustained. The centre should announce a special package for Mumbai and other cities to create jobs," Raut said. "This is no time to be critical. The entire country is with the PM at this juncture," Raut said. However, he added, "Out of the total package announced, Mumbai should get maximum benefit."