KYC fraud: Senior citizen in Panvel duped of Rs 3.31 lakh

Khandeshwar police have booked an unknown person for duping a 65-year-old senior citizen of Rs 3.31 lakh. The accused posed as customer care executive of a mobile service provider and on the pretext of updating the KYC details of SIM card, tricked the old man and fraudulently transferred the money from the senior citizen’s bank account.

The complainant Ashok Kumar Bhagat, a resident of Panvel uses two sim cards, one of Jio and another Dolphin of MTNL.

On October 7 morning, he received a message on his MTNL SIM card that the number would be deactivated if KYC was not updated within 24 hours. There was also a mobile number to contact. Bhagat called that number but there was no response. Around 1.30 pm the same day, he received a call from the same number on his MTNL number. But he could not talk to him as there was some network issue. Later, he called from his Jio number and the person who received the call claimed himself as a customer care executive of MTNL office in BKC. He asked him to download two apps Teamviewer QuickSupport and Anydesk Remote Desktop Software on his mobile to update KYC details.

As directed, Bhagat downloaded the app and followed the procedures. During the procedure, he was asked to recharge the number with Rs 10. He tried to do it from one bank debit card but failed, he tried from another bank account and failed again.

Later, he received messages that multiple transactions were made from his two bank accounts and a total of Rs 3,31,743 was transferred. He then called the customer care executive number, but he disconnected the call and did not respond.

Bhagat realizing that he was cheated, approached the Khandeshwar police and registered a case of cheating against the person. Police registered a case under sections 406, 420 of IPC, and 66 D of the IT Act and started the investigation.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:06 PM IST