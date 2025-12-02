 Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Following 'Bomb' Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Following 'Bomb' Threat

Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Following 'Bomb' Threat

An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. The aircraft was directed to an isolated bay. Security agencies, including the Bomb Disposal Squad and CISF, initiated full emergency protocols and conducted a thorough inspection after the threat was reportedly received via email.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
IndiGo |

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight traveling from Kuwait to Hyderabad was forced to make an unscheduled, emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after authorities received a serious bomb threat.

The aircraft landed safely and was immediately directed to an isolated bay away from the main terminal. The threat, reportedly received via an email warning of a bomb on board the aircraft, prompted security agencies at both Hyderabad and Mumbai airports to initiate full emergency protocols.

Immediate Security Response

Upon landing in Mumbai, a large contingent of emergency responders, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), swiftly surrounded the aircraft. A thorough and detailed security inspection was carried out.

FPJ Shorts
Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period
Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality Remains In Unhealthy Zone At 256
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality Remains In Unhealthy Zone At 256
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Ranveer Singh In Trouble: HJS Files Complaint Over 'Insulting' Daiva Mimicry Shown In Kantara Chapter 1, Demands Public Apology
Ranveer Singh In Trouble: HJS Files Complaint Over 'Insulting' Daiva Mimicry Shown In Kantara Chapter 1, Demands Public Apology

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Police Book 8 Cyber Fraudsters For Abetment In 17-Year-Old College Student's Suicide Case

Mumbai: Police Book 8 Cyber Fraudsters For Abetment In 17-Year-Old College Student's Suicide Case

2016 Gadchiroli Arson Case: SC Demands Improved Virtual Conferencing In Surendra Gadling's Trial

2016 Gadchiroli Arson Case: SC Demands Improved Virtual Conferencing In Surendra Gadling's Trial

Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Following 'Bomb' Threat

Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Following 'Bomb' Threat

Mumbai: Franco India Pharmaceuticals Denies Sexual Assault Allegations; FIR Registered After Court...

Mumbai: Franco India Pharmaceuticals Denies Sexual Assault Allegations; FIR Registered After Court...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 78-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By School Bus In Andheri

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 78-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By School Bus In Andheri