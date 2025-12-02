Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Following 'Bomb' Threat

IndiGo |

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight traveling from Kuwait to Hyderabad was forced to make an unscheduled, emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after authorities received a serious bomb threat.

The aircraft landed safely and was immediately directed to an isolated bay away from the main terminal. The threat, reportedly received via an email warning of a bomb on board the aircraft, prompted security agencies at both Hyderabad and Mumbai airports to initiate full emergency protocols.

Immediate Security Response

Upon landing in Mumbai, a large contingent of emergency responders, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), swiftly surrounded the aircraft. A thorough and detailed security inspection was carried out.

