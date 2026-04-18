Kutchi Memon Community Launches Political Forum To Address Representation Gap & Build Stronger Voice In Governance | ChatGPT

Mumbai: The businessmen community of the Kutchi Memons has signalled a strong interest in political representation by forming a political forum.

The Kutchi-Memon Political & Social Justice Forum aims to consolidate the community’s influence to secure a seat at the governance table and to advocate for systematic representation.

Historically recognised for their contributions to trade, industry, and silent charity, the Memon community is now pivoting toward a structured political identity.

Leaders of the forum stated that while economic success has been a hallmark, a lack of unified political advocacy has often left their specific social and legislative needs overlooked.

On Memon Community Day, celebrated on April 10, the community announced the forum as a multifaceted approach to empowerment.

With a population of roughly 15 lakhs in the country, the community believes that while its contribution to nation-building has been significant, it does not receive equal opportunities for representation in the legislative field.

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The foremost objective of the forum is to inspire the community’s youth to pursue active political careers and to mentor the younger generation.