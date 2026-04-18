 Kutchi Memon Community Launches Political Forum To Address Representation Gap & Build Stronger Voice In Governance
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKutchi Memon Community Launches Political Forum To Address Representation Gap & Build Stronger Voice In Governance

Kutchi Memon Community Launches Political Forum To Address Representation Gap & Build Stronger Voice In Governance

The Kutchi Memon business community has launched the Kutchi-Memon Political & Social Justice Forum to strengthen its political presence and demand fair representation. Despite economic success and contributions to nation-building, leaders say the community lacks a unified voice in governance. The forum aims to mentor youth and encourage active political participation.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Kutchi Memon Community Launches Political Forum To Address Representation Gap & Build Stronger Voice In Governance | ChatGPT

Mumbai: The businessmen community of the Kutchi Memons has signalled a strong interest in political representation by forming a political forum.

The Kutchi-Memon Political & Social Justice Forum aims to consolidate the community’s influence to secure a seat at the governance table and to advocate for systematic representation.

Historically recognised for their contributions to trade, industry, and silent charity, the Memon community is now pivoting toward a structured political identity.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Extern History-Sheeter From Vikhroli, Demolish His Illegal Properties Worth 10,000 Sq...
article-image

Leaders of the forum stated that while economic success has been a hallmark, a lack of unified political advocacy has often left their specific social and legislative needs overlooked.

On Memon Community Day, celebrated on April 10, the community announced the forum as a multifaceted approach to empowerment.

With a population of roughly 15 lakhs in the country, the community believes that while its contribution to nation-building has been significant, it does not receive equal opportunities for representation in the legislative field.

Also Watch:

The foremost objective of the forum is to inspire the community’s youth to pursue active political careers and to mentor the younger generation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on