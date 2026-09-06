Kurla Residents Booked Under MRTP Act For Alleged Unauthorised Flat Alterations | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered a case under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act against five residents of Aman Cooperative Housing Society in Christian Gaon, Kurla West, for allegedly carrying out unauthorised alterations in their flats in violation of the sanctioned building plan.

The case was registered following a complaint by Sanjay Dudhbhate, 39, assistant engineer (in-charge), Building and Factory Department, L Ward of the BMC.

According to the complaint, civic officials detected several alterations during an inspection of the society on July 16, 2025.

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Alterations Found In Multiple Flats

In flats 102-103, an internal wall was allegedly removed to merge the two flats. In flat 201, an internal wall was allegedly removed and the kitchen was converted into a bedroom.

Similar alterations were allegedly found in flat 401, where an internal wall was removed and the kitchen area was converted into a bedroom. In flat 502, a wall/sliding window was allegedly removed and the flower-bed area was incorporated into the hall.

The BMC stated that the changes were contrary to the sanctioned plan approved on June 12, 2013. Civic authorities subsequently issued notices directing the respective flat owners/occupants to restore the premises to the approved condition within one month.

The deadline expired on August 16, 2025.

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Further Inspection Finds Non-Compliance

A follow-up inspection on February 10, 2026, allegedly found that the alterations had not been restored. During another inspection on August 5, officials were allegedly denied entry to the flats.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

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