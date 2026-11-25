A madrasa at the centre of a row after the Kurla couple assault case has denied any link with the minor boys who allegedly attacked the two persons. | X/IANS, Screengrab

Mumbai: A madrasa in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar accused of being linked to the assault on a couple in a park adjoining the Phoenix Mall has denied any association with the incident.

Mohammed Moin Shaikh, a representative of the madrasa management , was quoted as saying by IANS on Tuesday that the institution is only for girls, and that it remains closed on Fridays.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Ghatkopar Madrasa management denied links to the couple assault case near Phoenix Mall, clarifying that the institution is exclusively for girls and remains closed on FridaysMohammed Moin Shaikh says, "We have received a notice from the BMC regarding this madrasa. We cannot understand this, because the madrasa has no connection whatsoever with the incident that occurred... Also to the residents living in the 10–15 houses behind this area. In this way, it makes no sense why an incident happens elsewhere and notices are being issued to these houses... Moreover, this madrasa is exclusively for girls and ladies—men are not even allowed here. Yet it is being made viral in this manner. What Kirit Somaiya Ji is doing is not right; it is completely wrong. They are raising this issue by dragging religion into it, when this has nothing to do with religion at all"(24/11) — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2026

BMC Notice

A day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to the madrasa, stating that municipal officials will visit the premises on November 25 or the next working day in order to inspect and measure the structure.

The occupants were directed to cooperate with the exercise by keeping the original approved building plan, occupancy certificate and other papers ready to prove that the construction is legal.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that the minors who allegedly assaulted the couple of November 20 had studied at the madrasa.

‘Madrasa Has No Connection With Assault’

However, Shaikh said: “We have received a notice from the BMC regarding this madrasa. We cannot understand this, because the madrasa has no connection whatsoever with the incident that occurred.”

He reiterated that the madrasa is only for girls and women, and that men are not allowed there.

“Yet it is being made viral in this manner,” Shaikh said, according to IANS. “What Kirit Somaiya Ji is doing is not right; it is completely wrong. They are raising this issue by dragging religion into it, when this has nothing to do with religion at all.”

Targeting Educational Institute Wrong: AIMIM Leader

Waris Pathan, the national spokesperson of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said that the party condemns the attack on the couple, and seeks that the accused persons be punished.

“But how far is it right to send a notice to and defame the Jamiatul Fatimatuz Zahra madrasa in the name of this incident?” he asked.

Pathan noted that the institution is only for girls and women and said on X: “Targeting an educational institution like this without checking the facts is wrong!”

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