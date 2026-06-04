Konkan Railway Targets First Dedicated Container Train Service From Ratnagiri To JNPT By First Week Of July 2026 |

Mumbai: Konkan Railway has set a target of launching the first dedicated container train service from Ratnagiri to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) by the first week of July 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen logistics connectivity and increase freight traffic from the Konkan region.

Trade Meet Discussion

The roadmap was discussed at a trade meet organised by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) in Ratnagiri on June 3. The meeting was chaired by KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha and attended by senior railway officials, representatives of the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), freight customers and officials from Jaigarh and Angre ports.

Railway officials highlighted the growing potential for container movement from Ratnagiri to JNPT, India's largest container port. To make the proposed service commercially viable, the Central Warehousing Corporation assured stakeholders that it would offer competitive tariff rates to attract cargo operators and traders.

Central Warehousing Corporation's Assurance

The meeting saw participation from businesses involved in the transportation of key commodities such as fertilisers and foodgrains. Representatives of Jaigarh Port and Angre Port also explored opportunities for greater rail-port coordination to facilitate cargo movement from the hinterland to domestic and international markets.

Konkan Railway showcased its recently upgraded freight infrastructure and outlined plans for upcoming freight terminals aimed at improving cargo handling capacity. Officials said the new facilities would provide faster, more reliable and cost-effective logistics solutions for industries across the region.

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