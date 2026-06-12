Konkan Railway Activates Monsoon Timetable From June 15, Deploys 657 Personnel And Enhanced Safety Systems | VIDEO

Konkan Railway CMD Santosh Kumar Jha outlines extensive monsoon preparedness measures and safety arrangements ahead of the rainy season | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 12: Konkan Railway has completed extensive monsoon preparedness measures across its network and will implement its annual monsoon timetable from June 15 to October 20, 2026, with sectional speed restrictions in place to ensure safe and reliable train operations during the rainy season, Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), said while addressing the media on Friday.

Monsoon preparedness programme

Jha said the railway has undertaken a comprehensive monsoon preparedness programme focused on infrastructure strengthening, geo-safety measures, real-time monitoring systems, intensified patrolling and emergency response readiness to tackle challenges posed by heavy rainfall and difficult terrain across the Konkan region.

According to Jha, slope stabilisation works, including soil nailing, rock bolting and shotcreting, have been carried out at vulnerable locations, while protective structures such as gabion walls, retaining walls, micropiles and boulder netting have been installed to reduce geotechnical risks.

He said side drains and catchwater drains have been cleaned and lined with concrete to improve drainage, and portable dewatering pumps have been deployed at vulnerable spots.

Jha noted that these efforts have significantly reduced incidents of boulder falls and soil slips, with no major disruption caused by boulder falls reported during the monsoon season over the past decade.

Personnel and emergency response deployment

Jha informed that 657 trained personnel will be deployed round the clock at identified locations for monsoon patrolling and surveillance. He said excavators mounted on BRN wagons have been stationed at Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali and Verna for rapid emergency response, while Rail Maintenance Vehicles have been positioned at nine strategic locations and tower wagons kept ready at seven locations across the route.

Highlighting operational safety measures, Jha said loco pilots have been instructed to restrict train speeds to 40 kmph during low-visibility conditions and stop train operations if water levels rise more than 100 mm above rail level. Train services, he said, will resume only after water levels recede to safe limits.

Accident relief and medical preparedness

Jha said emergency preparedness has been strengthened through the deployment of Accident Relief Medical Equipment units at key stations.

Self-Propelled Accident Relief Medical Vans equipped with operation theatres are stationed at Ratnagiri and Verna, while an Accident Relief Train is positioned at Verna and can be mobilised within 15 minutes.

Additional machinery, including JCBs, Poclains and dumpers, has also been arranged through local agencies for emergency response.

Communication and monitoring systems

On communication systems, Jha said safety personnel have been equipped with mobile phones, loco pilots and train managers with walkie-talkies, and all stations with 25-watt VHF sets. Emergency Communication Sockets have been installed at one-kilometre intervals along the route and at every 400 metres inside tunnels longer than two kilometres. Satellite phones have also been provided to accident relief units.

Jha further said technology-based monitoring systems are operational across the network. Self-recording rain gauges have been activated at nine stations, while flood warning systems have been installed at key river bridges to monitor rising water levels. Wind-monitoring anemometers have been installed on major bridges and viaducts, including Panval, Mandovi, Zuari and Sharavati bridges.

He added that Konkan Railway has activated 24x7 control rooms at Belapur, Ratnagiri and Madgaon for continuous monitoring throughout the monsoon season.

CCTV surveillance at all 72 stations is being monitored through station master offices and Railway Protection Force posts. The railway is also coordinating closely with the India Meteorological Department for daily weather updates and issuing alerts to field officials based on forecasts.

Passenger safety and information

Jha said medical teams have been stationed at Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Verna, Madgaon, Karwar and Udupi, while all pantry cars have been stocked with first-aid and emergency medicines. He advised passengers to access real-time train information through the Konkan Railway website and Railway helpline number 139.

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"Passenger safety remains our highest priority, especially during the monsoon season when the Konkan region experiences heavy rainfall and challenging terrain. Konkan Railway has undertaken extensive infrastructure strengthening, geo-safety works, advanced monitoring systems and round-the-clock surveillance to ensure safe and reliable train operations. With continuous technological upgrades and well-coordinated emergency response mechanisms in place, we are fully prepared to meet the challenges of the monsoon and provide uninterrupted service to our passengers," Jha said.

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