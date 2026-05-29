Konkan Railway Announces Special Monsoon Schedule From June 15; Passenger Safety Topmost Priority Due To Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai: Following concerns over heavy rainfall, landslide risks, and difficulties in terrain across the Konkan region, extensive monsoon readiness work has been undertaken by the Konkan Railway.

The railway administration has deemed passenger safety its top priority as it finalises the schedule for its special monsoon timetable, in effect from June 15 to October 20, 2026.

Strengthening infrastructure and safety procedures

In preparation for the monsoon, the Konkan Railway has initiated a range of infrastructure-focused safety improvements along the railway line, including strengthening vulnerable areas along the line, ensuring stronger ground stabilisation, and regular track inspections.

The focus is on landslide-prone regions, where preventive engineering and protective measures were employed in order to reduce disruption. Additionally, the frequency of inspections has been enhanced to ensure early detection of issues resulting from heavy rainfall.

Surveillance, monitoring, and emergency preparedness

The railway administration has also ramped up the monitoring of train movement systems in real time and initiated additional patrolling along the route. Teams have been strategically organised to oversee emergency response operations.

Technical systems have also been enhanced to improve coordination during emergencies, minimising response time during landslides, flooding, etc.

Weather-related coordination and travel advice to passengers

The Konkan Railway administration is in regular coordination with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for information regarding weather reports and forecasts and, accordingly, taking preventative action to minimise potential disruptions to train services and passenger safety.

During the monsoon, train services are to run at regulated speeds at certain spots across vulnerable terrain for safety purposes. Travellers have been advised to check timings of arrival and departure prior to making travel arrangements, as these might be altered owing to the weather.