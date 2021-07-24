Konkan floods: Social organisations in Mumbai extend support, join forces to help those affected in flooding

With parts of Maharashtra's Konkan region inundated due to torrential rains, various social organisations in the city have joined forces to help those affected by the flooding.

A team of 17 volunteers from Mumbai and Thane, belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), IRW, Youth Wing and Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), has left for Chilpun in Ratnagiri district which has faced heavy floods. The team, which consists of trained relief and rescue workers, is carrying relief materials such as food packets, water bottles, medicines and clothes with them.

"While the flood water level is receding in Khed, Ratnagiri as it has stopped raining, the situation in Chiplun is still grim. The people are stranded, have no access to basic necessities and are in immediate need of relief. Considering the scale of the disaster, we have decided to provide aid to the distressed people," said President of JIH Maharashtra Rizwan-ur-Rahman Khan.