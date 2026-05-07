Konkan Farmers To Hold 'Chalo Mumbai' March On May 15 Over Mango, Cashew Crop Losses |

Mumbai: Farmers from the Konkan region have announced a major protest march to Mumbai on May 15, demanding compensation for heavy losses suffered by mango and cashew growers due to unseasonal and changing weather conditions this season.

Details On Chalo Mumbai March

The march will be led by Raju Shetti, founder-president of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and former Member of Parliament. The proposed 'Chalo Mumbai' march will begin from Girgaon Chowpatty and proceed towards Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Konkan Farmers To Hold 'Chalo Mumbai' March |

Farmers Demanding Compensation Of Upto ₹5 Lakh

According to farmer representatives, adverse weather conditions have severely affected mango and cashew orchards across the Konkan belt, resulting in major financial losses for cultivators. The protesters are demanding compensation of Rs 5 lakh per hectare for mango orchards and Rs 3 lakh per hectare for cashew plantations.

The agitation follows earlier protests in Sindhudurg district, where farmers had marched to the district collector’s office and submitted a memorandum highlighting their demands. Farmers had also staged a road blockade on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Nandgaon.

According to a Loksatta report, during the earlier protest, District Collector Trupti Ghodmise had met the agitators and assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the state government. However, with no compensation package announced so far, farmers have intensified their agitation plans.

Time To Shock Govt With Mass Agitation: Raju Shetti

Speaking about the planned protest, Raju Shetti said farmers have been pushed into severe economic distress due to climate-related crop damage. “The time has now come to give the government the shock of a mass agitation,” he said, as quoted by Loksatta, urging affected cultivators to participate in large numbers. The protest is expected to draw farmers from several districts in the Konkan region, where mango and cashew cultivation form a major source of livelihood.

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