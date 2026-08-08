Kolkata Woman With Sjögren’s Syndrome Shows Mobility Improvement After Therapy In Navi Mumbai |

Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman from Kolkata, who developed severe neurological complications associated with Sjögren’s syndrome and had been wheelchair-dependent for nearly four years, has shown improvement in mobility following cell-based therapy and rehabilitation at StemRx Hospital & Research Centre, Navi Mumbai.

What Is Sjögren’s Syndrome?

Sjögren’s syndrome is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the body’s moisture-producing glands, primarily causing dry eyes and mouth. It can also affect other parts of the body, causing fatigue, joint and muscle pain, numbness, weakness and, in severe cases, complications involving the lungs, kidneys and other organs. Doctors estimate that it affects around 0.1%–1% of the population.

Patient’s Condition Gradually Worsened Over Years

Taniya Modak Paik’s symptoms began in 2018 with an unusual pulling sensation while walking. Her condition gradually worsened, with severe dryness of the eyes and mouth, loss of taste, muscle weakness and neurological problems. She underwent plasmapheresis in May 2024 and was later advised monoclonal antibody therapy and Rituximab infusions in 2025. Despite treatment, her mobility continued to deteriorate and she became wheelchair-dependent.

She later consulted Dr Pradeep Mahajan, regenerative medicine expert and founder of StemRx Hospital & Research Centre. According to the hospital, she underwent an individualised programme combining cell-based therapy, exosome-based treatment, mitochondrial therapy, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and nutritional support.

“Sjögren’s syndrome can, in some patients, affect the nervous system and cause ganglionopathy, leading to sensory loss, balance problems, stiffness and difficulty walking,” said Dr Mahajan.

Patient Reports Improvement After Treatment

According to the hospital, within 15 days of treatment, Taniya reported reduced oral dryness, easier swallowing, less back pain and muscle stiffness, and improved mobility. She was able to get up from a chair more easily and take steps with support.

Read Also Rustomjee Urban Woods, Tisai Group Distribute Raincoats To Dombivli Traffic Police Amid Monsoon

Taniya said the improvement had restored her confidence after years of losing her independence.

The hospital said she has been discharged and advised regular physiotherapy, follow-up and continued medical supervision.

However, experts stated that the reported improvement is based on an individual case and does not establish that cell-based therapy can cure Sjögren’s syndrome or its neurological complications. Longer-term follow-up and clinical evidence are needed to assess the durability and effectiveness of such treatment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in