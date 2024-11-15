 Kolkata Police Arrests Musician From Mumbai For Molesting Minor Student
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKolkata Police Arrests Musician From Mumbai For Molesting Minor Student

Kolkata Police Arrests Musician From Mumbai For Molesting Minor Student

The incident took place in June when the singer allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl student at the yoga institute where he conducts singing classes.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Mumbai: Kolkata Police arrested a renowned musician from Mumbai for allegedly molesting a student at his institute here, an officer said on Friday.

Renowned singer and composer Sanjay Chakraborty, brother of Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, was arrested by a Charu Market police team from a location in Mumbai after a cat-and-mouse game lasting nearly two months, the officer said.

Chakraborty has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to police custody till November 18 following his production at a city court here after being brought from Mumbai on transit remand, the officer added.

The incident took place in June when the singer allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl student at the yoga institute where he conducts singing classes.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students

"As per the complaint, Chakraborty remained there after the class was over, and when all other students had left, he allegedly molested the victim," the officer said.

The incident came to light after the victim was taken to Bengaluru by her parents for psychological treatment, the officer added.

"It was during treatment that the victim divulged the entire incident to her doctor for the first time, and her parents learned about it," he added.

Read Also
Mumbai: 2 Teen Girls Sexually Assaulted In Separate Incidents; Father Arrested In Ville Parle Case
article-image

The parents mailed their complaint to Belgharia police station in North 24 Parganas district in September, prompting the police to lodge a zero FIR.

"The case was shifted to Charu Market police station for investigation as the incident occurred within their jurisdiction," the officer told PTI.

Police are planning to examine CCTV camera footage from the institute where the alleged crime took place and to speak with students and others present there, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Police Arrests Musician From Mumbai For Molesting Minor Student

Kolkata Police Arrests Musician From Mumbai For Molesting Minor Student

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP Regain Its Lost Ground & Get Back On Driver's Seat? FPJ's SWOT...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP Regain Its Lost Ground & Get Back On Driver's Seat? FPJ's SWOT...

Mumbai: Passenger Services At BKC Metro Station Suspended As Fire Breaks Out Near Gate A4

Mumbai: Passenger Services At BKC Metro Station Suspended As Fire Breaks Out Near Gate A4

Tumsar, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Fierce Face-Off Between Ajit Pawar’s Raju Karemore And...

Tumsar, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Fierce Face-Off Between Ajit Pawar’s Raju Karemore And...

Mumbai: Man Sustains Burn Injuries After Residence Catches Fire In Chembur; Investigation On

Mumbai: Man Sustains Burn Injuries After Residence Catches Fire In Chembur; Investigation On