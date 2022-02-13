Kolkata: BJP-TMC slugfest continues after 20 member national committee formed

Slugfest between BJP and TMC remained unabated even on Sunday after the 20 member national working committee was declared by TMC.

Taking to Twitter BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, “After Abhishek Banerjee threatened to resign on the issue of one person one post, a paranoid Mamata Banerjee dissolved all party posts, constituted a “committee”, marginalising those aligned to Abhishek. What next? Sack all ministers and run the Govt alone? Fear of a coup is real!”

Countering the BJP’s claim, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that despite several tweets the BJP ‘failed’ to form the government in the state.

“The dissenting BJP leaders now have started calling Amit Malviya 'Twitter Malviya’. Ahead of the last Assembly election Malviya had made several tweets to malign the TMC but the people of the state didn’t pay heed to them,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh also claimed that whatever decision is being taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be ‘beneficial’ for everyone.

It can be recalled that on Saturday, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee claimed that the 20 member national working committee was made and the chairperson of the committee is Mamata Banerjee.

“The 20 members committee includes Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Amit Mitra amongst others. The post will be decided by the chairperson soon and till then all the national posts are suspended. There is only one position at the national level now which is the chairperson,” Chatterjee claimed.

Incidentally, Abhishek was promoted to party’s national secretary after TMC came to power for the third time in the state on May 2 last year.

Meanwhile, the first list of TMC candidates for the upcoming civic polls was removed from TMCs social media page on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that the fall out between TMC and poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC made it to the headlines after TMC claimed the list was made by I-PAC and the agency turned it down.

According to poll analysts the first list was removed from social media on Sunday after it was decided at the ‘high octane’ meeting that took place at the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:19 PM IST