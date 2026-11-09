Kolhapur: Farmers Protest Gokul Ordinance With Cattle, Opposition Slams Government; HC Orders Separate Ballot For Nominees | VIDEO

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: The Maharashtra government's decision to grant voting rights to four nominated directors on the board of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul, triggered a massive protest by opposition leaders and dairy farmers on Monday.
The protesters accused the ruling Mahayuti government of interfering in cooperative democracy after its panel lost the recently concluded Gokul elections.
Farmers Join Protest With Cows And Buffaloes
The protest march, organised under the leadership of Congress MLC Satej Patil, began at Dasara Chowk and proceeded towards the district collectorate. NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and farmer leader Raju Shetti also joined the agitation.
Several farmers brought their cows and buffaloes to the protest, drawing attention to the issue. One buffalo carried a placard reading, 'Make me a nominated director too', mocking the government's decision. Images of the animal went viral on social media.
Congress leaders Vishal Patil and Vishwajeet Kadam also participated, while MLA Ruturaj Patil joined Vishal Patil in a bullock cart during the march.
Opposition Accuses Government Of Interference
Addressing the gathering, Satej Patil said the issue was no longer limited to Kolhapur but concerned the entire state's cooperative sector. He accused ministers Hasan Mushrif and Chandrakant Patil of pushing the decision to appoint four nominated directors with voting rights to alter the balance of power in Gokul.
"I am fighting for the interests of 5.5 lakh farmers, while the ruling side is working to get its family members elected," he said, adding that the seeds of political change in Maharashtra for 2029 had been sown in Kolhapur.
NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil alleged that the government had introduced the provision specifically to overcome the majority secured by the Samvichari Aghadi in the Gokul elections.
He warned that granting voting rights to nominated directors whenever the ruling side fails to secure a majority would set a dangerous precedent for cooperative institutions across Maharashtra.
Farmer leader Raju Shetti said Gokul belonged to the dairy farmers and not to any political party. He questioned the retrospective application of the ordinance, alleging that it was brought in after the Mahayuti-backed panel failed to secure a majority.
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also extended support to the agitation, saying the government was attempting to take control of an institution despite the decisive mandate secured by Satej Patil's panel. She shared a video of party chief Sharad Pawar watching the protest coverage and monitoring developments.
Bombay High Court Declines To Stay Ordinance
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench on Monday declined to stay the ordinance granting voting rights to four government-nominated directors. However, it directed that votes cast by the four nominees in Tuesday's November 10 chairman's election be kept in a separate ballot box. The voting process must also be videographed and photographed.
The election results can be declared, but the entire process will remain subject to the court's final verdict. The next hearing has been scheduled for November 25.
Also Watch:
Gokul Chairman's Election Scheduled For November 10
The developments come after the October 19 Gokul elections, in which the Satej Patil-led Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi won 13 of the 25 director seats, while the Mahayuti-backed panel secured 12.
The chairman's election is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 am at Gokul's headquarters in Shiroli.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/