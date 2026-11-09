Kolhapur: Farmers Protest Gokul Ordinance With Cattle, Opposition Slams Government; HC Orders Separate Ballot For Nominees | VIDEO

Dairy farmers join opposition leaders in Kolhapur with cows and buffaloes to protest voting rights for nominated Gokul directors | X - @INCHarshsapkal

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: The Maharashtra government's decision to grant voting rights to four nominated directors on the board of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul, triggered a massive protest by opposition leaders and dairy farmers on Monday.

The protesters accused the ruling Mahayuti government of interfering in cooperative democracy after its panel lost the recently concluded Gokul elections.

Thousands of milk producing farmers hit the street in Kolhapur to protest against the BJP-led MahaYuti government’s decision of appointing four nominated expert directors with voting rights to the Gokul Co-op Milk Federation. In elections, the Congress led panel (1) https://t.co/sGmWiNWO0R — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) November 9, 2026

Farmers Join Protest With Cows And Buffaloes

The protest march, organised under the leadership of Congress MLC Satej Patil, began at Dasara Chowk and proceeded towards the district collectorate. NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and farmer leader Raju Shetti also joined the agitation.

गोकुळच्या कारभारात हस्तक्षेप करून सहकारातील लोकशाहीला धक्का देणाऱ्या फडणवीस सरकारच्या निर्णयाविरोधात आज दिवाळी असूनही कोल्हापूरकर रस्त्यावर उतरले. गोकुळ वाचवण्यासाठी सतेज पाटील यांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली निघालेल्या या विराट मोर्चातून कोल्हापूरकरांनी आपली एकजूट आणि कोल्हापुरी बाणा दाखवून दिला. @satejpatil #Gokul #Kolhapur — Harshwardhan Sapkal (@INCHarshsapkal) November 9, 2026

Several farmers brought their cows and buffaloes to the protest, drawing attention to the issue. One buffalo carried a placard reading, 'Make me a nominated director too', mocking the government's decision. Images of the animal went viral on social media.

📍दसरा चौक, कोल्हापूर गोकुळ वाचवण्यासाठी आणि लोकशाही टिकवण्यासाठी...कोल्हापूर संघर्ष मोर्चा सोमवार, दि. 9 नोव्हेंबर — Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) November 9, 2026

Congress leaders Vishal Patil and Vishwajeet Kadam also participated, while MLA Ruturaj Patil joined Vishal Patil in a bullock cart during the march.

Opposition Accuses Government Of Interference

Addressing the gathering, Satej Patil said the issue was no longer limited to Kolhapur but concerned the entire state's cooperative sector. He accused ministers Hasan Mushrif and Chandrakant Patil of pushing the decision to appoint four nominated directors with voting rights to alter the balance of power in Gokul.

"I am fighting for the interests of 5.5 lakh farmers, while the ruling side is working to get its family members elected," he said, adding that the seeds of political change in Maharashtra for 2029 had been sown in Kolhapur.

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil alleged that the government had introduced the provision specifically to overcome the majority secured by the Samvichari Aghadi in the Gokul elections.

He warned that granting voting rights to nominated directors whenever the ruling side fails to secure a majority would set a dangerous precedent for cooperative institutions across Maharashtra.

Farmer leader Raju Shetti said Gokul belonged to the dairy farmers and not to any political party. He questioned the retrospective application of the ordinance, alleging that it was brought in after the Mahayuti-backed panel failed to secure a majority.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also extended support to the agitation, saying the government was attempting to take control of an institution despite the decisive mandate secured by Satej Patil's panel. She shared a video of party chief Sharad Pawar watching the protest coverage and monitoring developments.

Bombay High Court Declines To Stay Ordinance

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench on Monday declined to stay the ordinance granting voting rights to four government-nominated directors. However, it directed that votes cast by the four nominees in Tuesday's November 10 chairman's election be kept in a separate ballot box. The voting process must also be videographed and photographed.

The election results can be declared, but the entire process will remain subject to the court's final verdict. The next hearing has been scheduled for November 25.

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Gokul Chairman's Election Scheduled For November 10

The developments come after the October 19 Gokul elections, in which the Satej Patil-led Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi won 13 of the 25 director seats, while the Mahayuti-backed panel secured 12.

The chairman's election is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 am at Gokul's headquarters in Shiroli.

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