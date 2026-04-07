Kokilaben Hospital Board Member, 75, Files Fraud Complaint Of ₹6.74 Crore Over Real Estate Partnership Dispute

A 75-year-old doctor and board member of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital has lodged a complaint alleging fraud, forgery, and financial misappropriation amounting to ₹6.74 crore in connection with a real estate partnership dispute. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 75-year-old doctor and board member of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital has lodged a complaint alleging fraud, forgery, and financial misappropriation amounting to ₹6.74 crore in connection with a real estate partnership dispute.

Complainant details

According to FIR, The complainant, Dr. Tushar Dinesh Motiwala (75), a resident of Khar (West). According to the complaint, Dr. Motiwala had invested in a real estate venture along with partners Hiten Sheth, Milan Sheth, and Haren Sheth, who were introduced to him through a broker in 2005. The accused allegedly claimed extensive experience in construction projects across Mira-Bhayander, Borivali, Kandivali, and Vile Parle, and lured him into investing in multiple firms with promises of high returns.

Subsequently, seven firms were established, including Liberty Realty and Developers, which was formed on November 18, 2010, through a partnership deed. The firm, based in Santacruz (West), was engaged in acquiring land in Uttan (Mira-Bhayander) for bungalow development. The partnership was divided into two groups one comprising Milan Sheth and Hiten Sheth, and the other comprising Dr. Motiwala and the late Aditya Mitra Anand, representing a private trust. Dr. Motiwala alleged that after the death of Aditya Mitra Anand on October 27, 2025, he and his wife assumed authority over the trust, though discrepancies in the firm’s financial dealings had surfaced earlier when his son suspected irregularities and sought a forensic audit.

List of irregularities

The complaint highlights several alleged irregularities, including failure to obtain signatures of all partners on balance sheets, concealment of financial records and account books, unequal capital contributions despite agreed parity among partners, non-payment of the agreed 12% interest on investments, unauthorized loans and financial transactions without consent, lack of transparency regarding work-in-progress funds exceeding ₹6 crore, and appointment of auditors without the consent of all partners.

Dr. Motiwala further alleged that despite a settlement agreement dated June 6, 2022, wherein the Sheth group agreed to pay ₹6.74 crore within 24 to 30 months (by October 1, 2024), no payment has been made. He also accused the partners of fabricating a power of attorney dated June 6, 2022, allegedly notarized fraudulently in July 2022, bearing forged signatures of himself and the late Aditya Mitra Anand. This document was purportedly used to claim rights over disputed land parcels in Uttan and to represent the complainant in ongoing legal proceedings without authorization.

Additionally, forged signatures were allegedly used on legal documents submitted before revenue authorities in Mira-Bhayander, including authorization letters for legal representation and written submissions in disputed land matters. Dr. Motiwala has accused Milan Mahasukh Sheth, Hiten Mahasukh Sheth, along with advocates Anilkumar Pandey and Shankarrao Baswantappa Mustari, and others, of cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust. Based on the complaint, Santacruz Police have registered an FIR and initiated further investigation into the matter.

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