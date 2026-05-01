Knife-Wielding Man Creates Panic In Kandivali, Video Shows The Accused Vandalising A Mobile Shop - WATCH | NextMinute News

Mumbai: Panic gripped the Lokhandwala area of Kandivali East after a man allegedly went on a rampage near MHADA Road No. 3, vandalising a medical store and a mobile shop while armed with a knife.

According to a report shared by 'NextMinute News', the accused allegedly created terror in the locality by waving a knife and threatening shopkeepers. He is also accused of pelting stones at two people, leaving both injured.

Mumbai - Major disturbance broke out in the Lokhandwala area of Kandivali East, when an accused allegedly created panic by vandalising a medical store and a mobile shop.The incident occurred around near MHADA Road No. 3. According to preliminary information, the accused, armed… pic.twitter.com/aZToS9pOsp — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 1, 2026

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the man threatening a person inside a mobile shop. In the visuals, the accused is first seen arguing and intimidating the shopkeeper before throwing what appears to be a brick towards him. Moments later, he hurls another brick at the shop, causing a stand inside the premises to stumble as items fall to the ground.

The shopkeeper can be seen making a phone call, reportedly to alert the police, as the accused continues to threaten him. Initially, the man is seen verbally intimidating the shopkeeper, but the situation escalates when he allegedly pulls out a knife and starts threatening him with it.

The incident created panic among local residents and shopkeepers in the area. Further details regarding the identity of the accused and the action taken by police are awaited, reported NextMinute News.

Two Brothers Allegedly Threaten Shopkeepers For 'Hafta' In Trombay

This story comes nearly a month after news spread that two brothers were accused of allegedly running an extortion racket and threatening shopkeepers for “hafta” in Trombay’s Maharashtra Nagar area. The accused, identified as Karan Parkhe, 25, and Mittu Parkhe, 22, allegedly targeted local traders and demanded money from them.

CCTV footage dated March 26 reportedly shows one of the accused confronting a shopkeeper over payment and abusing him after he refused to comply. Traders have claimed that the duo regularly intimidated small businesses, allegedly using threats and sharp weapons. There has been no official confirmation of arrests so far.

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