‘King Of The Ghat’ Cycling Title To Return On December 20; Women Can Participate | File Pic

A prestigious title that once symbolised endurance and excellence in Indian cycling is set to make a comeback. Hindayan Foundation will revive the historic 'King of the Ghat' (Ghatacha Raja) title through a Navi Mumbai-Pune cycling event scheduled for December 20, bringing a new format to the decades-old Mumbai-Pune cycling tradition.

The ride will begin at Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai and conclude at the Police Ground in Shivajinagar, Pune, following the historic old Mumbai-Pune highway route.

The original Bombay-Poona cycling race was launched in 1945 by Sydney Chordor, an Anglo-Indian, during British rule. Starting from Mumbai's Kala Ghoda area and finishing at Shivajinagar in Pune, the race became a landmark event in Indian cycling. The coveted 'King of the Ghat' title, awarded to the cyclist who conquered the challenging mountain stretch, was regarded as one of the highest honours in the sport. However, the event was eventually discontinued due to financial constraints.

Hindayan revived the Mumbai-Pune cycling event in 2023 and 2024 through cyclothons. However, the initiative was put on hold in 2025 and 2026 following traffic congestion and logistical challenges arising from construction work on the Missing Link project. The decision was taken on the advice of traffic police.

Explaining the revised format, Hindayan founder Vishnudas Chapke, the first Indian to travel around the world overland through 35 countries across five continents, said the organisers had restructured the event to address traffic and logistical concerns.

"The Bhor Ghat, also known as Khandala Ghat, in the Sahyadri mountain range of the Western Ghats is a historic route that has tested the strength, skill and endurance of cyclists across generations. Considering the heavy traffic and limited infrastructure available along the route, we have decided to modify the format," Chapke said.

Under the new format, only the designated stretch through the ghat will be competitive, while the remaining distance will be covered as a group cycling ride. The cyclist who completes the designated ghat section first will be awarded the prestigious 'King of the Ghat' title.

A significant change this year is the decision to open participation to cyclists of all genders. Women were not permitted to participate in the traditional Bombay-Poona cycling race. Following discussions, Hindayan has decided to make the revived event inclusive.

Cyclists who have completed the Super Randonneur series or participated in endurance events such as Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP), London-Edinburgh-London (LEL) and the Ironman Triathlon will be eligible. Those who have successfully completed the Khandala Ghat route will also qualify for participation.

Chapke said the initiative aims to create a safe, indigenous platform for Indian cyclists to test their endurance without having to travel abroad for international-level cycling challenges. Many Indian cyclists currently incur considerable expenses travelling to France and the United Kingdom to participate in such events.

The initiative has also received support at the national and state levels. The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has written to the chief secretaries of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, urging them to extend logistical assistance and police support for Hindayan's cycling initiatives.

Uttar Pradesh has granted Hindayan special permission to organise cycling rides on the controlled-access Yamuna Expressway, which is also equipped to facilitate aircraft landings. The Gujarat government has extended support to the foundation's Ahmedabad-Vadodara Century Ride as well.

With the return of the 'King of the Ghat' title and the introduction of an inclusive format, the organisers hope to revive a significant chapter of India's cycling heritage while providing domestic cyclists with a challenging endurance platform.

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