'Kicked, Punched': Youth Brutally Beaten On Andheri-Virar Local Train, Hospitalised - VIDEO

Fight broke out inside a moving Western Railway local train. |

Mumbai: A violent fight broke out inside a Western Railway local train. The incident occurred on an Andheri-Virar train between Borivali and Dahisar, where a young man was allegedly beaten mercilessly with kicks and punches by a group of 10-12 youths on the moving train.

The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. The visuals further show the attackers holding the train’s handrails, standing on seats and assaulting the victim repeatedly.

Mumbai - A shocking video of a violent fight inside a Western Railway local train has gone viral on social media, once again highlighting safety concerns in Mumbai’s suburban rail network.The incident occurred an Andheri-Virar train between Borivali and Dahisar. A young man was… pic.twitter.com/WIqZaaJ2OG — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 20, 2026

Victim admitted to hospital

Following the severity of the assault, the injured youth has been admitted to a private hospital. However, the exact reason behind the brutal assault is still unclear. The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns in Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

In another similar incident, a video shared on the internet shows two transgender women beating a man inside a moving Mumbai local train. However, the exact reason behind that altercation is also not yet clear.

Mumbai - Yet another incident of brawl has come to light inside a Mumbai local train, with commuters and transgender persons allegedly involved in a free-style fight late at night.The clash occurred in a moving train, and a video of the altercation has gone viral on social media.… pic.twitter.com/uGVXha1tFf — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 20, 2026

Following the incident, railway authorities have taken note of the matter and are gathering more information on the matter.

Concerns over rail safety

Meanwhile, the murder of Mayank Lohar in a Nalasopara-bound local train has not yet faded from public memory yet and several such local train incidents continue to be reported across the city, raising concerns about safety and discipline inside Mumbai’s crowded suburban rail network.

Lohar, who was allegedly stabbed to death by 30-year-old Roshan Ramesh Suvarna. The shocking murder reportedly took place after a late-night altercation broke out between commuters over whether the train door should remain open or closed amid heavy rains and overcrowding.

The accused allegedly fled the scene near Borivali station after stabbing Lohar. However, he was eventually traced and detained in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai on June 24 and remains in custody.