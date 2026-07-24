Khopoli Police Arrest Four Within 48 Hours For Theft Of 17-Kg Silver Shivling Cover From Peshwa-Era Temple |

Navi Mumbai: Khopoli Police have arrested four men within 48 hours for allegedly stealing the 17-kg silver covering from the Shivling at the historic Peshwa-era Veereshwar Temple, one of Khopoli's most revered places of worship. The stolen silver covering has been recovered, police said.

Theft Occurred at 2.30 am on July 19, Triggering Devotee Outrage

The theft took place at around 2.30 am on July 19, when the accused allegedly entered the temple and stole the silver covering adorning the Shivling, triggering outrage and concern among devotees and residents across the city.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amol Suresh Kasbe (36) and Vilas Sahebrao Agiwale (25), both residents of Shirur in Pune district, and Dilip Raju Jadhav (40) and Sakharam Chhaban Gaikwad (40), both from Parner in Ahilyanagar district.

CCTV Inside Temple Captured Theft, But Outside Cameras Were Non-Functional

Although the entire theft was captured on the temple's CCTV cameras, investigators faced a major challenge as several CCTV cameras outside the temple were non-functional, making it difficult to determine the escape route used by the accused.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal personally visited the crime scene and issued directions to the investigation team. Acting under her guidance, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dr. Vishal Nehul Patil and Khopoli Police Station Senior Police Inspector Sachin Hire supervised the probe. Eight dedicated investigation teams were formed to crack the case.

During the investigation, CCTV footage and Fastag data revealed that the suspects' vehicle had travelled towards Karjat after the theft. Using technical surveillance and intelligence, police tracked the accused to Shirur in Pune and Parner in Ahilyanagar, where all four were apprehended.

Police have recovered the stolen silver covering along with other incriminating material from the accused. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether any additional persons were involved in the theft.

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