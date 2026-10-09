Khopoli Missing Case: Search Enters Third Day As Police Explore Possibility MNC Employee Left Voluntarily

Rescue teams and volunteers continued searching the Garmal forest gorge near Khopoli as police investigated the disappearance of 23-year-old Rahul Sumit Mishra | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 9, 2026: The search for 23-year-old Rahul Sumit Mishra, an MNC employee who went missing near the Garmal forest area in Khopoli, continued for the third consecutive day on Friday, with additional rescue experts and volunteers joining the operation.

However, despite an extensive search of the gorge and surrounding areas, Mishra remained untraceable, prompting police to explore the possibility that he may not have met with an accident.

Mishra's motorcycle, mobile phone, bag and footwear were found near the Missing Link point above the Garmal forest area around 6.30 am on Wednesday. The discovery triggered a search operation amid fears that he may have fallen into the gorge.

Additional Teams Join Search Operation

After two days of searches by the Khopoli police, Help Foundation, Shivdurg Mitra Mandal of Lonavala and local volunteers failed to yield any clues, the operation was expanded on Friday with the involvement of additional teams experienced in difficult terrain and search and rescue operations.

Teams from Della Adventure, under the guidance of Ganesh Geed, and Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, led by Sunil Gaikwad, joined the search along with Help Foundation volunteers.

Four members of the Della Adventure team descended into the gorge to search possible locations, while other volunteers assisted in combing the area. Drone cameras were also kept available for aerial surveillance whenever required.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Khopoli police station inspector Sachin Hire. Despite the additional manpower and expertise, the search did not yield any clues about Mishra's whereabouts.

Police Explore Other Possibilities

Hire said that, prima facie, there appeared to be no clear indication that Mishra had met with an accident. Police are also exploring the possibility that he may have left the area voluntarily.

“Prima facie, it does not appear that he met with an accident. We suspect that he may have been going through emotional distress and could have gone somewhere else. We are trying to trace him,” Hire said.

According to information being examined by the police, Mishra had told his friends on October 4 that he was not feeling mentally well and wanted to go away for meditation and solo trek. Police are looking into this information as part of their efforts to establish his movements and whereabouts.

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The circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear. The search operation has involved multiple teams examining the challenging terrain, while the Khopoli police continue their investigation to trace Mishra and determine what happened to him.

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