Khopoli: 23-Year-Old MNC Employee Goes Missing, Motorcycle And Belongings Found Near Garmal Forest | VIDEO

Search teams used drones and combed a gorge near Khopoli after a young trekker’s motorcycle and belongings were found abandoned | File Photo

Khopoli, October 7, 2026: A 23-year-old MNC employee, Rahul Sumit Mishra, has gone missing from the Garmal forest area near the connecting Link point in Khopoli, with his motorcycle, mobile phone, bag and footwear found at the spot early Wednesday morning.

A search operation involving the Khopoli police, Help Foundation, Shivdurg Mitra Mandal and local residents continued for almost 12 hours, but there was no trace of Mishra.

Mishra, a resident of Pune who stayed with a roommate and originally from Nagpur, had reportedly travelled to Khopoli on Tuesday and stayed at the Gagangiri Ashram after making an online booking.

He had reportedly told his family and roommate that he was going on a solo trek. On Wednesday morning, he is believed to have gone on his motorcycle towards the Garmal forest area.

Khopoli: 23-Year-Old MNC Employee Goes Missing, Motorcycle And Belongings Found Near Garmal Forest #Khopoli #MissingPerson #RahulMishra #KhopoliPolice #GarmalForest #NaviMumbai #HelpFoundation #ShivdurgMitraMandal #SearchOperation #Maharashtra @Raina_Assainar https://t.co/daynaufLvt — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 7, 2026

His motorcycle was found lying along the road near the Connecting Link point by citizens who had gone for a morning walk. His mobile phone, bag and footwear were also found near the motorcycle, raising concerns about his whereabouts. The matter was subsequently reported to the Help Foundation and Khopoli police.

Search Operation Launched

The Help Foundation team reached the spot and launched a search operation. Personnel from the Khopoli police station, under the leadership of senior police inspector Sachin Hire, along with members of the Help Foundation, Shivdurg Mitra Mandal and local residents, searched the area.

Search teams descended into the gorge and combed all possible locations. A drone was also used to survey the gorge and surrounding areas multiple times. The Help Foundation also sought expert assistance from Shivdurg Mitra Mandal during the search.

“We searched all possible locations in the gorge and also took expert opinion and assistance from Shivdurg Mitra Mandal. After the entire search operation, we feel there is a possibility that the accident may not have happened at all and there could be some other discrepancy behind his disappearance,” said Gurunath Sathekar of the Help Foundation.

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Police Continue Investigation

The search operation was halted after almost 12 hours without any trace of Mishra. Sathekar said the Help Foundation was ready to conduct another search at the spot if required.

The circumstances surrounding Mishra’s disappearance remain unclear. A missing person case has been registered with the Khopoli police, who are continuing their investigation and carrying out further searches at suspected locations, said Hire.

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