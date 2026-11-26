Khasdar Krida Sangram Season 2 will conclude on November 29 after hosting over 75,000 athletes across 30+ sporting disciplines | File Photo

Thane, November 26, 2026: After five days of high-energy competition across more than 32 venues, Khasdar Krida Sangram Season 2—widely billed as "India’s Mini Olympics"—has entered its decisive final stretch.

The ten-day sporting extravaganza, featuring over 75,000 athletes across 30+ disciplines, will culminate in a grand closing ceremony on Sunday, November 29, celebrating the district’s emerging champions.

Organised by the Dr. Shrikant Shinde Foundation on the initiative of Kalyan MP Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde, under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the festival aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sansad Khel Mahotsav vision. Following a successful debut limited to Kalyan, this second edition has expanded across the Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituencies.

Grand Finale On November 29

The tournament will conclude on a high note on November 29 with a star-studded closing ceremony to honour the winners. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to grace the occasion alongside several renowned international athletes, who will interact with and mentor the young competitors.

The final day will also feature marquee championship clashes—including title deciders in kabaddi, kho-kho, boxing and box cricket at the Sant Savlaram Maharaj Mhatre Krida Sankul in Dombivli East, alongside finals in football, tug of war, ring tennis and atya patya.

Highlights And Key Fixtures

Strong Opening & Infrastructure Boost: Inaugurated on November 20 by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, the event honoured Para Asian Games bronze medallist Pranav Desai and Youth Olympic medallist Shaurya Ambure. During the festival, Dr. Shrikant Shinde also inaugurated a new football and athletics ground in Ambernath and announced upcoming projects, including an Olympic-standard swimming pool and vertical sports complexes in Dombivli and Kalwa.

Traditional Meets Modern: Competitors have already contested medals in archery, wrestling, rifle shooting, taekwondo, pickleball, mallakhamb and langdi.

Road To Sunday: From November 26 to 28, medal rounds and knockout fixtures will intensify across Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Shahad, Mumbra-Kausa and Ulhasnagar in volleyball, rugby, handball, swimming, women’s cricket, badminton, basketball, gymnastics and gatka.

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Organisers have confirmed they will continue supporting standout performers from the tournament to help them transition to state, national and international levels, keeping India’s 2036 Olympic aspirations in focus.

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