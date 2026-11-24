Khasdar Krida Sangram 2 Draws 75,000 Athletes; MP Shrikant Shinde Vows To Boost Sporting Infrastructure |

Thane: ‘Khasdar Krida Sangram - 2,’ organized to provide emerging and talented athletes across Thane district with a dedicated platform to showcase their skills, continues to receive an enthusiastic response. With 75,000 athletes from the district participating so far, the tournament has transformed into a grand sports festival. Speaking on the occasion, Member of Parliament Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde stated that the initiative is giving a fresh boost to the district's sporting culture and affirmed plans to organize similar large-scale sports events in the future.

MP Shrikant Shinde Plays Pickleball And Box Cricket With Athletes

As part of the second edition of Khasdar Krida Sangram, Dr. Shinde visited venues across Thane hosting pickleball, box cricket, and mallakhamb competitions. He interacted with the participants, praised their performances, and extended his best wishes for the upcoming matches. Adding to the excitement, the MP also stepped onto the court and field to play pickleball and box cricket alongside the athletes. He expressed satisfaction at witnessing the enthusiasm, determination, and competitive spirit displayed across various sporting disciplines.

Tournament Promotes Diverse Sporting Disciplines

Addressing reporters during his visit, Dr. Shinde noted that Khasdar Krida Sangram has successfully brought together nearly 75,000 athletes from across Thane district. "This initiative offers athletes from diverse disciplines an ideal platform to showcase their talent, prove their mettle, and unlock new opportunities," he said. He highlighted that alongside mainstream sports like cricket, football, and kabaddi, the tournament actively promotes disciplines such as pickleball, mallakhamb, taekwondo, archery, and shooting, thereby uniting athletes from varied backgrounds under one roof.

He further emphasized that Khasdar Krida Sangram has evolved beyond a routine competition into a major festival uniting the district’s sports fraternity. Providing competitive exposure, unearthing grassroots talent, encouraging young players, and inspiring them to represent the state and nation are the core objectives of the event, he added, reiterating his commitment to hosting more such tournaments in Thane district.

International-Standard Sports Complexes Planned In Dombivli And Kalwa

Highlighting the importance of quality training facilities alongside tournaments, Dr. Shinde pointed out that rapid strides are being made in developing modern sports complexes, grounds, and infrastructure across the district. Key projects include international-standard vertical sports complexes in Dombivli and Kalwa. Additionally, initiatives such as the inauguration of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Ambernath and the development of an Olympic-standard swimming pool and a grand cricket ground at Green City are underway.

"The primary goal behind these projects is to ensure that athletes in Thane district have access to world-class sporting infrastructure right in their own cities. They should not have to travel long distances for practice; with modern facilities locally available, we are continuously striving to nurture national- and international-level athletes from the grassroots," Dr. Shinde said.

By combining competitive platforms with modern infrastructure, training, and athlete encouragement, the initiative underscores a concerted effort to establish a new identity for Thane district in the sporting arena.

MP Naresh Mhaske, MLA Ravindra Phatak, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpololkar, local corporators, office bearers, representatives of sports associations, and a large number of athletes were present during the visits.

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