Kharghar’s Only Gas Crematorium Remains Shut; Corporator Seeks Immediate Repairs, Electric Facility At Sector 14 |

Kharghar’s only gas-based crematorium at Sector 14 has remained shut, forcing families to depend on traditional cremation arrangements and adding to the difficulties faced by residents while conducting last rites.

Corporator Writes To PMC

Panvel Municipal Corporation corporator Netra Kiran Patil has urged the civic administration to immediately restore the facility and set up an electric crematorium at the same premises, citing Kharghar’s rapidly growing population and the need for a reliable, affordable cremation facility. She raised the issue in a letter to the PMC commissioner on Tuesday.

“The family of a deceased person is already going through immense grief. At such a time, the last rites should be conducted smoothly, respectfully and without placing an additional financial or logistical burden on the family. The shutdown of the gas crematorium is causing unnecessary hardship to citizens,” Patil said.

Cremation Costs ₹1,100

The gas crematorium charges Rs 1,100 per cremation, making it an affordable option for residents. Patil said the facility also reduces dependence on firewood used for traditional cremation and therefore offers an environment-friendly alternative.

She has sought an immediate technical inspection to establish the reason for the shutdown and demanded that any faulty equipment or components be repaired or replaced on priority. She has also called for an annual maintenance contract (AMC) and regular inspections to prevent repeated breakdowns.

“Considering Kharghar’s growing population, allowing its only gas crematorium to remain shut is a serious civic issue. The facility needs to be restored without delay and maintained properly,” Patil said.

Patil has also demanded the installation of an electric crematorium at the Sector 14 cremation ground, saying an additional facility would provide an alternative to residents and cater to the needs of the expanding population.

She has further sought improvements to basic amenities at the cremation ground, including water supply, electricity, sanitation and lighting.

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