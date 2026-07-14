Kharghar Sector 19 Residents Allege Dust Pollution From Private Construction, Demand PMC Intervention And Strict Action | AI

Residents of Kharghar Sector 19 have submitted a memorandum to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), demanding immediate action against a private construction project in Sector 19A, alleging that it is causing severe air pollution and violating environmental norms.

Residents Affected

Addressed to the PMC commissioner, the memorandum states that residents of Kesar Symphony, Dream Heights and other nearby housing societies have been facing persistent dust pollution due to large-scale construction activities, including excavation, earth filling and the movement of heavy vehicles and dumpers throughout the day.

According to the residents, the developer has failed to implement mandatory dust mitigation measures, resulting in dust spreading across the neighbourhood. They claimed the situation has led to respiratory problems, eye irritation and deteriorating air quality, particularly affecting senior citizens, children and people with existing health conditions.

Alleged Violations of Environmental Safeguards

The memorandum further alleges that the developer is not complying with prescribed environmental safeguards, such as regular water sprinkling at the construction site, covering construction materials, ensuring dumpers carrying soil are covered with tarpaulins, providing wheel-washing facilities and adopting other measures to prevent dust emissions.

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The residents have urged the civic body to immediately inspect the project site, direct the developer to strictly comply with environmental and municipal regulations, enforce regular dust suppression measures and make it mandatory for all dumpers transporting soil and construction material to be covered with tarpaulins.

They have also sought stringent action against the developer under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and applicable environmental protection laws if any violations are found.

The residents appealed to the PMC to treat the complaint with urgency in the interest of public health, safety and environmental protection.

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