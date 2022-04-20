Kharghar: SCOE holds blood donation camp in collaboration with Tata Hospital

The students of NSS unit of Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar organized a blood donation camp on April 18. The camp, which started at 10 am, continued till 4 pm and it received a good response from students and staff of the college.

The blood was collected for the blood banks of Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel and Navi Mumbai General Hospital, Vashi. A total of 225 donors donated blood.

The event was hosted by Dr Manjusha Deshmukh, Principal of Saraswati College, Sunita Pal, Navi Mumbai Regional Coordinator of the NNS Unit, along with all the students’ committees of SCOE.

According to the college administration, students conduct similar programmes throughout the year. During summer vacation, most of the hospitals face shortage of blood.

A doctor from general hospital Navi Mumbai, during summer vacation, people go to their native places and the number of donors drop. However, such kinds of camps help to meet the shortfall.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:29 AM IST