Kharghar Rotary Trust Organises Eco-Friendly Ganesha Workshop To Promote Sustainable Ganeshotsav Among Children |

With Ganeshotsav around the corner, the Rotary Kharghar Charitable Trust organised a special Ganesha idol-making workshop to promote environmental conservation and encourage citizens, particularly children, to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner.

Shadu Clay Used To Make Sustainable Idols

The ‘Ganesha Idol Making Workshop’ was held at Regency Crest Society in Sector 19, Kharghar, on September 5. The workshop received an enthusiastic response from children, who participated in large numbers and made Ganesha idols with their own hands using shadu clay under the guidance of trained instructors.

Along with learning the art of idol-making, the children were educated about the importance of celebrating an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav and the environmental benefits of using clay idols. The initiative sought to create awareness among children about the adverse impact of plaster of Paris (PoP) idols on water bodies and the environment.

Rotary Members Attend Awareness Programme

The programme was attended by Rotary Club of Kharghar Midtown president Dr Komal Gundewar, director Ritesh Kumar, and Rotarians Shailesh Patel, Sheetal Ware, Deepa Patel, Anamika Srivastava and Sunita Bajaj.

Kiran Patil, president of Yuvaprerna Social Organisation, was also present and encouraged the children to adopt environmentally responsible practices while celebrating festivals.

Workshop Builds Environmental Responsibility Among Youngsters

The organisers said that introducing children to eco-friendly practices at an early age would help develop a sense of environmental responsibility and encourage the next generation to carry forward the tradition of sustainable celebrations.

The workshop also provided children an opportunity to explore their creativity and develop a connection with clay. The joy and satisfaction visible on their faces after completing idols with their own hands emerged as one of the highlights of the event.

The Rotary Club of Kharghar Midtown and Rotary Kharghar Charitable Trust said they intend to continue organising initiatives in the fields of environmental conservation, social awareness, healthcare, education and other areas of community welfare.

The programme conveyed the message: “Save the environment, preserve our culture and celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.”

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