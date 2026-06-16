Kharghar Residents Question CIDCO's Marathon Approval While Morning Walkers Remain Barred From Hill | Representational Image

A fresh debate has emerged over public access to Kharghar Hill, with residents and the Kharghar Welfare Association questioning CIDCO's decision to permit a marathon in the area while continuing restrictions on morning walkers on safety grounds.

August 23 Marathon Sparks Controversy

The controversy comes ahead of a marathon proposed to be held on August 23 on the hill route, prompting citizens to ask whether the same location can be considered safe for a large organised sporting event but unsafe for regular walkers.

Residents argue that if the terrain genuinely poses a serious risk due to landslides or other hazards, the administration should explain why hundreds of participants, volunteers and organisers are being allowed to access the area. Conversely, if adequate safety arrangements can make the marathon possible, they contend that similar measures should permit controlled access for morning walkers as well.

Association Seeks Review and Transparency

The Kharghar Welfare Association has sought a review of the restrictions and demanded greater transparency regarding the technical assessment behind the decision. The association has asked CIDCO to make public details such as the number of recorded landslides, injuries or fatalities in the area and the expert reports relied upon before imposing the restrictions.

The association has also suggested alternatives to a blanket ban, including protective netting, warning signage, demarcation of hazardous zones, deployment of security personnel and regulated public access during designated hours.

Walkers Willing to Access at Own Risk

Residents maintain that morning walking is an important part of a healthy lifestyle and that restrictions affecting public access should be proportionate and supported by objective evidence. Some have also expressed willingness to access the route at their own risk while complying with prescribed safety conditions.

"The responsibility of the administration is to mitigate risks through appropriate safety measures rather than impose blanket restrictions on all citizens," representatives of the association said in their representation.

Public Agitation Warning Issued

Warning of a possible public agitation if the restrictions continue, the association alleged that repeated representations on the issue have not received a satisfactory response from the authorities.

Bharat Dhyani, member of the Kharghar Hill Welfare Association and a regular morning walker, said: "The ban on morning walkers reflects administrative insensitivity and a lack of balanced decision-making. While citizens must act responsibly, imposing restrictions on everyone because of the possible actions of a few is contrary to democratic principles."

Legal Action Threat if No Response

He added, "Instead of blanket prohibitions, the authorities should take action against violations and strengthen safety infrastructure. If required, citizens are prepared to pursue appropriate legal remedies to protect their rights."

The controversy has now evolved into a wider debate on governance and consistency in public policy, with residents seeking a clear explanation from CIDCO on the criteria used to determine public access and safety measures at Kharghar Hill. At the time of the representation, the association stated of awaiting an official response from the authorities.

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