Kalyan Horror: Pregnant Woman Alleges Tonsuring, Starvation And Dowry Harassment; 5 Booked

Police have booked five people after a pregnant woman alleged prolonged dowry-related abuse and forcible tonsuring in Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, June 16: In a shocking case of alleged dowry harassment that has sparked outrage, a pregnant woman was allegedly subjected to relentless physical and mental torture by her husband and his family in Kalyan's Waldhuni area.

The accused allegedly starved her, assaulted her, scalded her hands with boiling water and, in a disturbing act of humiliation, forcibly shaved her head after claiming she had lice.

The victim, Afsana Ansari, a resident of Ulhasnagar, is currently undergoing treatment at the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar after escaping from her matrimonial home.

The Mahatma Phule Police have registered an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and maternal aunt-in-law under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search to arrest the accused.

Dowry Harassment Allegedly Began After Marriage

According to the complaint, Afsana married Sameer Ansari, a resident of Waldhuni, in November 2025. Her family had reportedly informed the groom's family before the marriage that they were financially incapable of giving dowry. However, within a month of the wedding, the accused allegedly began harassing her over dowry and other monetary demands.

The victim has alleged that the abuse intensified during her pregnancy. She claimed she was deliberately deprived of food, with meals locked inside the refrigerator, and was frequently assaulted by her husband and in-laws.

She further alleged that boiling water was poured on her hands, leaving burn injuries, while she was denied even basic household expenses.

Woman Alleges Forced Tonsuring And Confinement

The ordeal reached its peak on June 7, when the accused allegedly forced her to shave her head under the pretext that lice in her hair could affect the unborn child.

Afsana alleged that her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and maternal aunt-in-law participated in the act, leaving her traumatised and humiliated. She further claimed that after the incident, she was confined inside a room for nearly a week and subjected to continuous abuse.

Unable to bear the torture any longer, Afsana managed to flee from the house and sought refuge at her sister's residence. She later narrated the entire ordeal to her brother, Noor Hasan Ansari, who immediately admitted her to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for medical treatment.

Demanding stringent action against the accused, the victim's family has appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and the police administration to ensure justice and the immediate arrest of all those involved.

Police Register FIR, Launch Search

Confirming the development, Senior Police Inspector Baliram Pardeshi of Mahatma Phule Police Station said that the police received information about the victim's hospitalisation and recorded her statement at the hospital.

"According to the complaint, soon after the marriage, the husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and maternal aunt-in-law allegedly started demanding money and other valuables. On June 7, the woman's hair was shaved on the pretext that it could create breathing problems for the unborn child. The incident left her mentally distressed. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway," Pardeshi said.

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Police officials said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. The incident has triggered widespread anger in the locality, with residents and social activists demanding exemplary punishment for those responsible.

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