Kharghar Man Lives With 700-Gram Brain Tumour For A Decade, Returns To Normal Life After Successful Surgery

A 64-year-old man who had been struggling with neurological and behavioural issues for nearly a decade was found to have a 700-gram tumour in his brain, and three months after undergoing surgery to remove it, doctors say he has returned to normal life with all previous symptoms resolved.

Complex Surgery Performed at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital

The complex surgery was performed at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Navi Mumbai by neurosurgeon Dr Samir Kale, who successfully removed the large tumour identified as a sphenoid wing meningioma.

The patient, a Kharghar resident identified as Ganesh Yadav (name changed), had for years experienced symptoms such as frequent headaches, slurred speech, facial drooping, mood and behavioural changes, and loss of bladder and bowel control. Initially, these symptoms were treated as psychiatric issues, delaying the discovery of the actual cause.

When he underwent a detailed medical evaluation at the hospital in November 2025, an MRI scan revealed a massive tumour in the right frontal region of the brain that had shifted the brain by around 8.3 mm from its normal position.

Bifrontal Craniotomy Removes 700-Gram Tumour Completely

On November 19, 2025, Dr Kale performed a bifrontal craniotomy to remove the tumour, which weighed approximately 700 grams. Despite its large size and complex location, doctors said the tumour was removed completely without complications, and the patient did not suffer any weakness or loss of movement in his limbs after the procedure.

The patient was shifted to the intensive care unit for monitoring after the surgery and was taken off ventilator support within 24 hours. Doctors reported that his vital parameters remained stable and that he was fully conscious and responsive.

Behavioural Symptoms Vanish Completely After Surgery

Hospital authorities said the most notable outcome was the complete disappearance of the behavioural symptoms that had troubled the patient for years. Over the following months, his ability to perform daily activities improved significantly and his interactions with family members returned to normal.

The patient was discharged on November 24, 2025, and was advised physiotherapy and gradual physical activity as part of the recovery process. During follow-up evaluations three months later, doctors found him to be symptom-free and leading a normal life.

Dr Kale said, “This case highlights the importance of early diagnosis, especially in cases where the tumour presents with psychiatric symptoms. The resolution of the patient’s behavioural symptoms after surgery is a rare and remarkable outcome.”

