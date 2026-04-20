Kharghar Hosts Third District-Level Gymnastics Championship On Akshaya Tritiya With Over 100 Young Athletes |

Kharghar: Marking the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the third district-level gymnastics championship was organized in Kharghar. The competition was organized by Kharghar Sports Academy at Vishwajyot High School in Sector 20.

Age Categories from Under-6 to Under-14

Around 100 participants from Mumbai and its suburbs showcased their talent across various age categories, including under-6, 8, 10, 12, and 14 years.

The event was inaugurated by Suraj Patil, Police Inspector from the Crime Branch of Kharghar Police Station. Addressing the young athletes, he emphasized the importance of discipline, hard work, and consistency in sports.

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Kiran Patil, President of the academy, said that the initiative aims to encourage children to stay away from excessive mobile use and engage in physical activities, which contribute to both mental and physical development.

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The Riya Stepping Stone Gymnastic Club from Airoli delivered an outstanding performance and clinched the top prize. Participants across categories impressed the audience with their performances, and winners were felicitated by the dignitaries.

The event was successfully conducted under the guidance of gymnastics coach Maruti Hajare and his team. Volunteers including Aditya Hatge, Vaibhav Shejwal, Prithviraj Patil, and Prashant Patil also played a key role in organizing the event.

The program began with an introductory address by motivational speaker Naveen Khare. A large number of athletes, parents, and sports enthusiasts attended the event.

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