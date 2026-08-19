Kharghar Hill Road Revamp Brings Relief To Chaphewadi, Phanaswadi Residents After 15 Years | AI Representational Image

Panvel: A road that had remained in a poor condition for nearly 15 years has finally been asphalted, bringing relief to residents of tribal hamlets such as Chaphewadi and Phanaswadi on the Kharghar hills.

Road repair brings relief

The 5.5-km stretch leading towards Kharghar Hill was repaired and asphalted by the Panvel Municipal Corporation ahead of the Kharghar Hill Mayor Marathon. Residents said the improved road has made it considerably easier to reach their homes, particularly during the monsoon.

The marathon, organised with public participation, will cover 42 km through the hill ranges. Organisers claim it will be among the country's prominent hill marathons.

Civic body completes work

According to municipal officials, the roadwork was carried out through a contractor appointed under the civic body's annual tender for road repairs. The work was undertaken during summer, ensuring that the road was ready before the monsoon.

For years, the road had been riddled with potholes. Its steep, winding terrain made access to the tribal hamlets difficult, with residents often struggling to reach their homes during the rainy season. Locals said that over the past two months, despite the monsoon, they have been able to travel to and from the hamlets on foot and in private vehicles with fewer difficulties.

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Residents raise pending issues

While the road repair has been welcomed by residents, local corporator Leela Katkari said several basic issues in the tribal hamlets remain unresolved.

‘Road repaired, but what about the crematorium?’

“We are happy that the hill road has been repaired after 15 years. However, the issue of a crematorium and the road in Dhamole tribal hamlet, despite assurances given at the previous general body meeting, is still pending. I will raise the issue at the general body meeting on August 20. What happened to the assurance given to me?” said Katkari, a corporator from Ward 3.

The road improvement has therefore come as a major relief to the tribal residents, but their demand for basic civic infrastructure, including a crematorium and better internal connectivity, continues to remain pending.

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