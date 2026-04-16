Kharghar Hill Mayor’s Marathon 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host 5 Km And 10 Km Promo Run At Central Park On April 18

Runners gear up for the Kharghar Hill Mayor’s Marathon as PMC invites citizens to join the fitness-driven event at Central Park | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, April 16: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise the Kharghar Hill Mayor’s Marathon (promo run) on April 18 at Central Park, Kharghar, aiming to promote fitness and encourage a sporting culture among citizens.

Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale have appealed to residents, professional runners and fitness enthusiasts from Panvel and Navi Mumbai to participate in large numbers.

Event schedule and categories

The event will be held in two categories—10 km and 5 km. The 10 km run will start at 5.45 am, followed by the 5 km run at 6.30 am. Officials said the scenic Kharghar Hill backdrop is expected to offer participants a distinctive running experience.

पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने १८ एप्रिलला भव्य 'खारघर हिल महापौर मॅरेथॉन (प्रोमो रन) चे आयोजन



पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने येत्या शनिवार, १८ एप्रिल २०२६ रोजी सेंट्रल पार्क, खारघर येथे भव्य 'खारघर हिल महापौर मॅरेथॉन' (प्रोमो रन) चे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. निसर्गरम्य खारघर… pic.twitter.com/apVwg9qOs8 — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) April 16, 2026

Promoting fitness culture

The initiative is part of PMC’s efforts to raise health awareness and bring together fitness enthusiasts through community sporting events.

Registrations are currently open, with the civic body urging citizens to sign up promptly as the event date approaches.

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Routes mapped

The 5 km route will pass through key locations including Central Park, ISKCON Temple, Kharghar, Gram Vikas Bhavan, Murbi Metro Station and Sector 19 before returning to the starting point.

The 10 km route will extend further via Utsav Chowk, Belapada Metro Station and the golf course before concluding at Central Park.

PMC officials said necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

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