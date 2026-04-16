 Kharghar Hill Mayor’s Marathon 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host 5 Km And 10 Km Promo Run At Central Park On April 18
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Kharghar Hill Mayor’s Marathon 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host 5 Km And 10 Km Promo Run At Central Park On April 18

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise the Kharghar Hill Mayor’s Marathon on April 18 at Central Park with 5 km and 10 km runs. The event aims to promote fitness and community participation, with scenic routes and arrangements in place for smooth conduct. Registrations are open.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
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Runners gear up for the Kharghar Hill Mayor’s Marathon as PMC invites citizens to join the fitness-driven event at Central Park | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, April 16: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise the Kharghar Hill Mayor’s Marathon (promo run) on April 18 at Central Park, Kharghar, aiming to promote fitness and encourage a sporting culture among citizens.

Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale have appealed to residents, professional runners and fitness enthusiasts from Panvel and Navi Mumbai to participate in large numbers.

Event schedule and categories

The event will be held in two categories—10 km and 5 km. The 10 km run will start at 5.45 am, followed by the 5 km run at 6.30 am. Officials said the scenic Kharghar Hill backdrop is expected to offer participants a distinctive running experience.

Promoting fitness culture

The initiative is part of PMC’s efforts to raise health awareness and bring together fitness enthusiasts through community sporting events.

Registrations are currently open, with the civic body urging citizens to sign up promptly as the event date approaches.

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Routes mapped

The 5 km route will pass through key locations including Central Park, ISKCON Temple, Kharghar, Gram Vikas Bhavan, Murbi Metro Station and Sector 19 before returning to the starting point.

The 10 km route will extend further via Utsav Chowk, Belapada Metro Station and the golf course before concluding at Central Park.

PMC officials said necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

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