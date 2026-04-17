Kharghar Hill Mayor Marathon 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Reschedules Promo Run To April 19 To Boost Participation

Panvel civic body shifts Kharghar Hill Marathon to Sunday to ensure higher turnout and smoother traffic flow | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, April 17: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has rescheduled the Kharghar Hill Mayor Marathon (Promo Run) to Sunday, April 19, 2026, to ensure smoother traffic management.

Event shifted to Sunday following public concerns

The marathon was initially planned for Saturday, April 18, at Central Park in Kharghar. However, as the day coincided with a working day, many residents expressed difficulty in participating.

Taking note of these concerns, Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale decided to shift the event to Sunday in coordination with the traffic police.

Marathon aims to promote fitness culture

The marathon, to be organised amid the scenic Kharghar Hills, aims to promote fitness awareness and encourage a sporting culture among citizens. Civic officials said the initiative is intended to bring together fitness enthusiasts and create greater awareness about health and active living.

Two race categories and route details

The event will feature two categories: a 10 km run starting at 5:45 am and a 5 km run commencing at 6:30 am. Participants from Panvel and Navi Mumbai, including professional runners and sports enthusiasts, have been urged to take part.

The 5 km route will begin at Central Park and pass through ISKCON Temple, Gram Vikas Bhavan, Murbi Metro Station, and Loknete Ramsheth Thakur School before returning to the starting point. The 10 km route will extend further via Utsav Chowk, Belapada Metro Station, and the Golf Course before concluding at Central Park.

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Registrations open for participants

Registrations for the marathon are open online, and PMC has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers in the upcoming sporting event..

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