Kharghar Gears Up For 18 Lakh Devotees: Joint Civic Review Held For 'Hind Di Chadar' Event

With an estimated 18 to 20 lakh devotees expected to attend the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ 350th martyrdom commemoration of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji on February 28 and March 1 at Owe Ground. |

Navi Mumbai: With an estimated 18 to 20 lakh devotees expected to attend the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ 350th martyrdom commemoration of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji on February 28 and March 1 at Owe Ground, Sector 29, Kharghar, senior officials from both civic bodies conducted a joint inspection of the venue on Tuesday.

Konkan Division Oversees Event

The large-scale religious gathering, being held under the supervision of the Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s Office on behalf of the Maharashtra Government, falls within the jurisdiction of the Panvel Municipal Corporation. However, the neighboring Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has extended full support for the arrangements.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, along with Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and senior officials from both corporations, visited the venue to review preparedness. Officials inspected the main stage, drinking water facilities, sanitation arrangements, langar (community kitchen) setup, food grain storage, seating arrangements, vehicle parking zones, and helipad facilities.

Healthcare Priority

Special emphasis was placed on healthcare preparedness, including ICU facilities, cardiac ambulances, first-aid centres, and adequate medicine stock. Considering the rising temperatures, officials directed that sufficient drinking water, ORS, and juices be made available for devotees. Strict instructions were also issued to maintain hygiene and ensure regular cleaning of sanitation facilities.

Fire brigade vehicles have been directed to remain stationed near the langar area from the preparatory stage itself. Traffic planning is being given priority due to the anticipated influx of devotees from across India and abroad. To streamline parking management, the Panvel civic body is developing a dedicated mobile application, and officials have been asked to ensure its wide publicity.

Read Also Media Summit 2026 At SIES Nerul Explores Shifting Landscape: From Newsrooms To Newsfeeds

NMMC Extends Support in Accommodation

The Navi Mumbai civic administration is assisting in accommodation arrangements, water supply, fire services, sanitation, healthcare, public transport, and daily cleanliness operations. Since February 10, awareness campaigns have been undertaken through digital and flex hoardings, bus and bus stop displays, devotional broadcasts in cinema halls, documentary screenings in schools and colleges, and social media outreach.

Educational institutions across Navi Mumbai are also participating through morning rallies and competitions such as essay writing, drawing, and elocution to spread awareness about the event.

To ensure smooth coordination, nodal officers have been appointed for various departments, with Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar designated as the chief coordination officer overseeing all arrangements.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/