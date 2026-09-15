Khalapur Accident: Alto Crashes Through Bridge Railing, Falls Off Old Mumbai-Pune Highway; 2 Injured

The car plunged below the highway after allegedly losing control near Abdul Latif Shah Baba Dargah in Khalapur | File Photo

Khalapur, September 15, 2026: A 25-year-old driver and his friend suffered minor injuries after their Maruti Suzuki Alto crashed through a bridge railing and fell off the road near the Abdul Latif Shah Baba Dargah on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway in Khalapur on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 7 am when driver Hussain Rehman Sheikh (25), a resident of Krishna Nagar, Khopoli, was driving towards Khopoli from Mumbai with two friends.

According to the police, Sheikh allegedly dozed off while driving, causing him to lose control of the car, which rammed into the roadside railing and plunged below the highway.

“The driver appears to have lost control after he dozed off while driving. Both the driver and one passenger sustained minor injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment,” said a Highway Safety Police (HSP) official.

Injured Shifted To Hospital

Sheikh sustained minor injuries to his hand and head, while his co-passenger Hussain Salim Pathan (23), a resident of Patankar Chowk, Khopoli, suffered a minor injury to his hand. Both were taken to Jakhote Hospital in Khopoli in a private ambulance.

The third occupant was not reported to have suffered any serious injury.

Traffic Movement Unaffected

The accident took place on the Mumbai-bound lane at KM 2/00. The Khalapur police received information from the IRB control room at around 7.35 am and reached the spot at about 7.45 am.

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The damaged car had fallen below the road, and therefore traffic movement on the highway remained unaffected. Police personnel and staff from the Palaspe mobile unit were present at the scene and carried out the necessary procedures.

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