Khaki Walks: Special fundraising tours for breast cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Khaki Walks |
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in a thousand women suffer from breast cancer, and each of us is likely to know someone diagnosed with the disease. Among the team at Khaki Tours is Shormistha Mukherjee, not just a breast cancer survivor but a breast cancer warrior, and the author of ‘Cancer, You Picked The Wrong Girl’. Other members of Team Khaki too have women diagnosed with breast cancer in their immediate families. As a result, Team Khaki has decided to host special walks and tours this October to raise funds for breast cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital. Each year, Tata Memorial Hospital admits a few thousand breast cancer patients, of which 60% are treated free of charge.

These walks and tours will be held on 29th & 30th October, 2022. The walks will be led by the women ‘Ambassadors of Mumbai’ of Khaki Tours. The schedule is as follows:

Schedule of walks and tours

Schedule of walks and tours | PM

All proceeds of the tours minus costs will be donated to Tata Memorial Hospital.

