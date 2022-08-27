Khaakhi Buddies: Bharosa cell tastes success with 75 % strike rate

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police are playing the role of perfect buddies to resolve disputes and tiffs at the bi-weekly meetings of the Bharosa (Trust) Cell- a multi nodal unit aiding distressed people under one roof. With a success rate hovering above 75 percent, the cops managed to resolve around 350 cases in the past 18 months.

From society matters and trivial tiffs to marital discord and even financial disputes- the cell which has legal advisors, counselors, members of NGO’s, female cops and psychologists on board receives 40 to 50 cases every month. While 90 % and 6 % of complaints are related to marital disputes and injustice to senior citizens, respectively, 4 % percent cases are related to children. “It’s not that only women approach us for help, in nearly 30% cases the complainants are men. It has been observed that litigation followed by a long court battle can be avoided through counselling and gentle advice,” says API - Tejashri Shinde, while urging senior citizens to approach them if they are facing any kind of difficulties.

“While API Tejashri Shinde and her team has made great efforts to address concerns of vulnerable sections of society through Bharosa Cell, DCP (crime) has constantly supported these efforts. I urge the citizens to give us feedback and suggestions to further improve the functioning of the cell,” said MBVV chief- Sadanand Date. Apart from this the cell has gone the extra mile to successfully rescue four victims of domestic violence and exploitation from Africa, Dubai and Kuwait in the past two months. The cell operates from the first floor of the Bhayandar police station. People in distress can visit the cell or call 112 or 28040006 for assistance.

Furthermore, legal points, practicalities of the case and problems which could be arising during the proceedings are also explained to the appellants, so that issues are resolved amicably and minimum number of cases reaches the already overburdened courts.

