Ketaki Chitale was instigated to post against Sharad Pawar? Here's what Thane crime branch unit 1 says

The Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale is in news for the past few days for her derogatory post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. There is a rumour that the actress Chitale was instigated to post about Sharad Pawar but the Thane crime branch unit-1 senior police inspector denied it and said that it is a rumour and investigation is underway.

Speaking with FPJ correspondent, Anil Deshmukh, senior police inspector, crime branch unit-1, Thane said, "We have seized laptop and mobiles from Ketali Chitale from her residence and we are investigating the case. Someone instigated her to post a derogatory remark on her Facebook post is just a rumour. We are trying to find out why she posted the comment and whether she had copied the post or used the forwarded post etc but still investigation is underway, so more can't be revealed."

Deshmukh further added, "We are also taking the help of a cyber cell during the investigation."

NCP activists hit actress Ketaki Chitale posters with sandals and slippers.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) women activists were seen protesting by hitting Ketki's photo with their sandals and slippers. Several women activists from the NCP party in anger said, "Ketaki Chitale should be admitted to a mental asylum and the cost of her treatment will be borne by the NCP party.

Ketaki's FB post a hit

Even though actress Ketaki Chitale is in police custody till May 18, 2022, her Facebook post in 24 hours time received 7,400 likes and was shared by 585 people.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:03 PM IST