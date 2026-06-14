Kesar Mangoes Arrive In Large Quantities At Navi Mumbai’s APMC Market As Alphonso Season Wanes; Prices At ₹50-60 Per Kg Wholesale |

Navi Mumbai: With the Konkan Alphonso mango season entering its final phase, Gujarat's Kesar mangoes have begun arriving in large quantities at the APMC fruit market in Navi Mumbai, leading to a surge in demand among consumers.

Rising Demand

Traders at the market said arrivals of Kesar mangoes have increased significantly over the past few weeks, filling the gap left by the declining supply of Alphonso mangoes. Known for their bright yellow-orange colour, sweet taste and distinct aroma, Kesar mangoes are finding favour with buyers across the city.

"Kesar mangoes have started arriving in large quantities from Gujarat and demand is steadily increasing. Many customers who are unable to get good-quality Alphonso mangoes at reasonable prices are now opting for Kesar. The season is expected to continue till July, ensuring ample supply in the market," said a mango trader at the APMC Fruit Market, Navi Mumbai.

Price Details

At present, Kesar mangoes are being sold at Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg in the wholesale market, while retail prices range around Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg. Traders said prices are likely to remain stable if weather conditions remain favourable.

The mangoes are sourced from Gujarat's Junagadh, Valsad, Vapi, Dharampur and Degam regions. Their low fibre content, natural sweetness and attractive appearance have made them one of the country's most popular mango varieties after Alphonso.

Market sources said arrivals are expected to rise further in June, the peak season for Kesar mangoes, making them the dominant variety in Navi Mumbai markets over the coming weeks.

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