KEM hospital fire incident: Hospital administration promises to bear cost of infant's treatment

Mumbai: A day after a two-month-old infant sustained burn injuries, the administration of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has now decided to provide free treatment to the infant.

This comes after the opposition leader Ravi Raja and the health committee members of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) intervened in this matter and asked the hospital administration to bear the treatment cost. They have also insisted, the hospital provide better treatment to the infant.

Raja said, the corporation does not have any rules for compensating victims in such incidents and have demanded an independent inquiry.

“We will also raise this issue in the next standing committee meeting and will demand the civic commissioner asks the hospital to pay compensation and we have written a letter to him. In the past also, we had received several complaints of short circuits in other civic-run hospitals and we have demanded fire safety checks are conducted in all these hospitals,” he said.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean, KEM hospital said, the health condition of the child is stable and they are maintaining all the clinical parameters. The child continues to be on ventilator after he was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) on Sunday. “For now, the infant is responding properly to the medicines given to him. But after four to five days we will perform a few tests to see the progress and then chalk out the second-line of treatment based on these reports,” he said.

Pannelal Rajbhar, father of the infant said, the child is stable and the doctors have kept him under observation. "The hospital authorities have told us, we do not have to pay any amount for the treatment. But we do not about the compensation as our only concern is, our child should recuperate soon,” he said.