'Keep Ganesh Visarjan Peaceful, Preserve Harmony': Dhirendra Shastri's Appeal In Bhiwandi | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Calling social harmony the collective responsibility of every community, Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri appealed to devotees to conduct Ganesh Visarjan peacefully and urged people from all communities to ensure that the festivities remain free from provocation or disruption.

Appeal for peaceful celebrations

Shastri made the appeal on Wednesday night when he visited the public Ganesh festival organised by the Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal in Bhiwandi. His visit drew a large crowd of devotees, with the festival venue remaining packed till late in the night.

Appealing to Sanatan followers, Shastri urged them to celebrate and carry out the immersion procession with love, restraint and peace. At the same time, he appealed to members of other communities to respect the festival and refrain from creating any disturbance, stressing that maintaining peace in the city was a shared responsibility.

The Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal’s Ganesh idol, popularly known as ‘Ekta Cha Raja’, has emerged as one of the prominent attractions of the city’s Ganeshotsav celebrations. Shastri praised the organisers and volunteers for their efforts in conducting the festival.

Messages on faith and unity

The event was attended by Mahant Rajudas Maharaj of Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya Dham, Rudrapratap Tripathi of Indian Corporation, Mandal president Santosh Shetty, Hasmukh Patel, Dilip Poddar and Rajesh Shetty, among others.

During his address, Shastri said his visit to Bhiwandi was his first and expressed admiration for the grand replica of the Swaved Mandir of Varanasi installed at the venue. Drawing a comparison with Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja, he remarked that the attraction had given Bhiwandi its own distinctive identity.

"Religion can influence politics, but religion cannot be allowed to run on the basis of politics," Shastri said. Referring to the symbolism of Lord Ganesha, whose head is that of an elephant and whose vehicle is a mouse, he urged devotees to draw lessons of wisdom, intelligence and discretion from Ganpati.

Call for social harmony

Shastri said he offered prayers before Ganpati Bappa for Sanatan Dharma, world peace and India’s development. He also called upon people not merely to follow religion but to understand its values and teachings. “Wake up and awaken others,” he said.

Describing Bhiwandi as a ‘Mini India’, Shastri said the city’s diversity was its strength and identity. He urged people to rise above caste and regional differences and work towards the development of the country, stressing that national interest should take precedence over divisive disputes.

At the beginning of the programme, Mandal founder-president Santosh Shetty, Shashilata Shetty, Hasmukh Patel, Dilip Poddar and Rajesh Shetty felicitated Shastri. A silver replica of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman was presented to him on the occasion.

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Festival preparations continue

With Ganesh Visarjan approaching, Shastri’s appeal for restraint and communal harmony assumes significance in a culturally diverse city like Bhiwandi, where peaceful participation by all communities remains crucial to ensuring that the festival concludes without incident.

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