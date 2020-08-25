Keep an eye on recovered Covid patients for a month, says CM

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray visited Thane, met commissioners of various corporations from Thane district on Monday. The visit was scheduled on the background of COVID-19 pandemic situation in Thane and neighbouring cities.

The CM addressed commissioners of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai corporations in the meeting held at Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters here on Monday evening.

"Though the civic bodies from various cities of Thane district have permitted the establishments to function, the citizens are requested to step out only if it's necessary with all necessary precautions directed by the respective corporations," said Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the chief of various municipal corporations in the meeting.

The officials were directed to keep a check on the recovered patients for around one month. More importance should be given to the objectives like 'Tracking and Tracing,' 'Chase the Virus', availability of oxygen cylinders, regular touch with task force are a few of the guidelines mentioned by the CM.

The BJP leaders from Thane, who were also present at the meeting, highlighted the excess charges of electricity bills issued to residents in Thane and neighbouring cities amid lockdown.

Sanjay Kelkar, MLA from Thane and MLC (Maharashtra) Niranjan Davkhare, demanded to cancel the excessive electricity bills issued during lockdown to the residents of Thane and its neighbouring cities.

The oppositions also demanded that 50 per cent of total expenses for Covid control in Thane Municipal Corporation should be borne by Maharashtra state government.

Following the meeting, the CM also inaugurated 1100 beds hospital, established as COVID centre in Kalwa and 20 ambulances introduced by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Thane COVID update:

District information office covid 19 updates

Thane district Report

Date --24/08/2020

Total sympatmatic- 459186

found negative - 341998

*Today's positive -859

*Total positive -115624

*Todays death*- 33

*Total death -3301

*Active patients -12262

*Recovered -100061

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-- Active patients-1788

Recovered 22004

Death 792

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) --

Active patients -3157

Recovered -23095

Death- 565