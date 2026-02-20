KDMC Steps Up Preparations For Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Shaheedi Samagam

Kalyan: Emphasising the need for seamless coordination and meticulous planning, Mayor Harshali Choudhary on Thursday urged officials and community representatives to work collectively to ensure the smooth conduct of the 350th martyrdom anniversary (Shaheedi Samagam) of Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as “Hind-di-Chadar.” The commemorative event will be held on February 28 and March 1, 2026, at Owe Ground, Kharghar.

Coordination Meeting Held

The Mayor was speaking at a meeting convened in the Standing Committee Hall of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), attended by representatives of various communities and senior civic officials. She stressed that all departments must remain in close coordination to ensure that devotees attending the large-scale gathering are provided with adequate civic amenities and support.

Sanitation and Publicity Drive

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding facilities to be extended by KDMC for the two-day event. As part of its publicity outreach, the civic body has installed 19 hoardings across the municipal limits. A special cleanliness drive has also been launched across all wards, involving 200 sanitation workers, 20 mukadams, 10 sanitation inspectors and two sanitation officers. The campaign was inaugurated in the presence of Mayor Choudhary and Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal.

Schools Join Commemoration

KDMC schools have actively participated in commemorative activities honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. A total of 5,702 students from 29 schools participated in morning rallies, while 69,077 students from 517 schools took part in elocution, essay writing and reading competitions. Additionally, a devotional song rendered by noted singer Sartaj Singh was screened across 556 municipal schools to spread awareness about the Guru’s life and sacrifice.

Also WAtch:

Health Camps Organised

The Municipal Medical and Health Department has organised 20 health camps so far as part of the anniversary observances. According to Deputy Commissioner Sameer Bhumkar, as many as 2,389 patients have received medical treatment through these camps.

Transport Arrangements Assured

Representatives of the Sikh community requested that transportation arrangements be provided for devotees travelling to the venue. Responding positively, officials assured that the civic transport department would make the necessary arrangements and share details shortly.

Broad-Based Participation

Among those present at the meeting were leaders of various political parties, senior municipal officials, and community representatives, reflecting broad-based support for the historic commemoration.