KDMC Promotes 23 Employees To Class-III Posts, 22 Class-IV Staff Become Clerk-Typists In Kalyan-Dombivli | File Pic

Kalyan: As many as 23 employees of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) received promotion orders on Wednesday, bringing cheer to staff members who had moved up the ranks after meeting the prescribed qualifications.

Class-IV staff promoted

Of the 23 employees, 22 were working in various Class-IV cadres, including peons, multipurpose workers, sanitation workers and security guards. After acquiring the required qualification for the post of clerk, they were promoted to Class-III posts of Clerk-Typist, based on the recommendations of the Promotion Committee.

The promotion orders were formally handed over in the presence of KDMC Mayor Harshali Chaudhary, Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle, House Leader Varun Patil, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sarika Jadhav, Shiv Sena group leader Vishwanath Rane, BJP group leader Shashikant Kamble, civic member Dipesh Mhatre, Municipal Secretary Kishor Shelke, and Deputy Commissioner of the General Administration Department Vandana Gulve.

The move provides career advancement to employees who had been serving in Class-IV positions and subsequently fulfilled the eligibility criteria for appointment to the higher Class-III cadre.

Fireman gets higher post

In a separate promotion, one employee working as a Leading Fireman in the Class-IV cadre was promoted to the Class-III post of Deputy Fire Station Officer. The employee was also handed over the official promotion order during the programme.

The promotion process was carried out following the recommendations of the duly constituted Promotion Committee. The civic administration's decision has provided an opportunity for eligible employees to progress to higher posts within the municipal establishment.

Also Watch:

Employees welcome promotions

Employees who received their promotion orders expressed happiness and satisfaction on the occasion. Their faces reflected the significance of the career advancement, as colleagues and civic officials congratulated them on their new responsibilities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/